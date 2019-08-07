Africa Burger QSR Chains Market Report 2019 Featuring Steers, Wimpy, Burger King, Hardee's, Big Square, RocoMamas, McDonald's, Fuddruckers, Maxi's, Burger Perfect, Johnny Rockets

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Burger QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading burger chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

Identify the market leaders in the coffee sector in Africa .

. Benchmark estimated revenues of coffee shop chain fast food outlets.

Assess the market size and per capita spend on coffee in Africa .

. Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.

Analyse the number and distribution of coffee chain fast food outlets in Africa .

. The author has identified 77 burger chains in Africa .

. The burger sector is ranked as the 3rd most valuable fast food sector in Africa .

. The per capita spend on burgers is nearly four times as much in Southern Africa as in North Africa .

as in . Three of the top five burger fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.

are domestic brands. Who are the market leaders in the burger fast food sector in Africa ?

? What are the estimated revenues of burger fast food outlets?

What is the market size and per capita spend on burgers in Africa ?

? What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?

What is the number and distribution of burger chain fast food outlets in Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Africa Overview

Leading Chains

Key Countries By Market Size

Key Countries By Market Attractiveness

Central Africa - Burger - Category Overview

Central Africa - Burger - Leading Chains

Central Africa - Burger - Key Country Data

East Africa - Burger - Category Overview

East Africa - Burger - Leading Chains

East Africa - Burger - Key Country Data

North Africa - Burger - Category Overview

North Africa - Burger - Leading Chains

North Africa - Burger - Key Country Data

Southern Africa - Burger - Category Overview

Southern Africa - Burger - Leading Chains

Southern Africa - Burger - Key Country Data

West Africa - Burger - Category Overview

West Africa - Burger - Leading Chains

West Africa - Burger - Key Country Data

Methodology And Definitions

Find Out More

Companies Mentioned



Steers

Wimpy,Burger King

Hardee's

Big Square

RocoMamas

McDonald's

Quick

Fuddruckers

Maxi's

Burger Perfect

Johnny Rockets

