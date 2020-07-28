AffronEYE Easy On The Eyes For Gamers

MADRID, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital era, the increasing dependence on screens and technology particularly among gamers is prolonging exposure to blue light. Madrid-based nutraceutical experts Pharmactive Biotech Products S.L.'s offers its proprietary affronEYE® saffron ingredient, a fast-absorbing antioxidant that can potentially address the negative impacts of blue-light exposure including Gamer Eye Syndrome and provide overall support to eye health.

A Digital Vision Syndrome Epidemic

A monotonous straight view during long sessions in front of a computer screen can result in reduced eye blinking, inevitably resulting in irritated or inflamed eyes. This is especially common after continuous long periods of gaming or as a result of daily office work. The condition has many names: Gamer Eye Syndrome, Computer Vision Syndrome, Digital Vision Syndrome. Symptoms of Gamer Eye Syndrome includes: Eyestrain, itchy and burning eyes, redness of the eyes, extremely dry eyes, nausea, malaise, visual defects, headaches, and neck and shoulder pain.[1]

Screen consumption is particularly elevated in younger age groups with a growing number of avid e-gamers and e-sports enthusiasts. Screen time spiked to more than 13 hours per day during the pandemic, according to Eyesafe Nielsen[2] estimates. Parents are concerned this may be having long-term repercussions on their children's eye health.

"Limiting screen-time is definitely the best solution, but with in-person socializing having practically disappeared, and more people working from home and gaming on the increase, reducing screen time might not be practical," says Julia Diaz, Head of Marketing for Pharmactive. "AffronEYE is a next-gen ingredient formulated specifically to address eye health, also from blue-light strain."

Consumers increasingly are seeking safe, natural aids that can proactively safeguard their eyes from digital injury. According to Market Watch data, the global eye health supplements Market is expected grow at CAGR of 6.2% by 2024 reaching a global value of $US2.85 Billion.[3]

Studies[4] have shown that short-wavelength blue visible light induces photo-oxidative stress, retinal injury and may be a risk factor for developing macular degeneration and other eye related diseases such a glaucoma later on down the road A recent epidemiological study reveals a rising prevalence of early onset myopia among school children globally with highest prevalence in Asia (60%) compared to Europe (40%). This raises the risks of progression to myopic macular degeneration, retinal detachment, and other eye pathologies.[5]

Saffron extract may ease the strain on blue-light stricken eyes

AffronEYE is derived of all natural extraction of 100 % Spanish saffron (Crocus sativus L.). The formula is standardized to 3% crocins. Crocins are the major carotenoids of saffron, which act as potent antioxidants. Pharmactive's advanced organic formulation ensures that these compounds are rapidly absorbed and can reach the maximum concentration in blood after only 1.5 hours — significantly faster than other traditional carotenoids used for eye health, such as lutein, zeaxanthin, and β-carotene.

"Major eye disorders, regardless of their cause, involve the activation of oxidative stress, as well as chronic inflammation which are key drivers to develop a wide range of ocular diseases. Oxidative stress occurs as a result of the disruption of the balance between the antioxidant system and the pro-oxidant system found in cells. When this balance is altered, oxidants or more specifically Reactive Oxygen Species damage the cells and the tissues," says Alberto Espinel, Manager of Strategic R&D in Active and Functional Natural Ingredients for Pharmactive.

Various studies suggest that saffron supplementation, such as with affronEYE, improves visual function, preserving retina's photoreceptors function and retinal flicker sensitivity. A recent clinical study by Pharmactive demonstrated affronEYE's ability to preserve the retinal functional integrity after a provoked serious insult in experimental tests conditions.[6]

"AffronEYE's unique composition of naturally occurring carotenoids contains a synergistic spectrum of anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, and neuroprotective properties with abilities to scavenge free oxygen radicals. This reduces retinal cell damage and cellular self-destruction which could be of particular relevance as an effective preventative measure," adds Diaz.

Affron®EYE is water-soluble and suitable for food matrices, beverage powders, supplements, dairy foods, and more. It is non-GMO, non-irradiated, and carries both kosher and halal certifications.

