12.06.2020 03:00:00

Affordable Sanitation Services for Coronavirus Launched: Head of Steam Clean to help business owners, in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Duchess Counties

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Head of Steam Clean launched this service for commercial clients looking to prevent the risk of extended business disruption. Head of Steam Clean does this by utilizing steam cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting technology. In addition some of the most effective disinfectants commercially available are utilized to further help in the fight against viruses and bacteria. While potent, the disinfectants utilized are also organic and noncorrosive.

The process involves applying the disinfectant electrostatically allowing it to stick to high touch points and because it is noncorrosive, all electronic equipment in the office is safe for spraying. Head of Steam Clean utilizes commercial grade steam cleaning equipment on the floors and upholstery to combat viruses. Typically, viruses die at approximately 140 degrees, Head of Steam Clean utilizes equipment that steams at 280 degrees providing a buffer of protection.

Head of Steam Clean was founded in 2020 to help companies combat the threat of coronavirus (Covid-19) to their business. Head of Steam Clean specializes in the sanitation and disinfection of commercial spaces utilizing commercial steaming equipment and the application of noncorrosive and organic disinfectants and sanitizers. Head of Steam Clean serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Duchess and Orange Counties in New York, as well as the surrounding metro area. For more information please visit, http://www.headofsteamclean.com

 

SOURCE Head of Steam Clean

