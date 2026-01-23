Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’147 -0.6%  SPI 18’222 -0.5%  Dow 49’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’901 0.2%  Euro 0.9242 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’948 -0.1%  Gold 4’981 0.9%  Bitcoin 69’796 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7818 -1.0%  Öl 65.9 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Universal Music- und NVIDIA-Aktie: Neue Zusammenarbeit rund um "Responsible AI"
Microsoft-Aktie fester: Cloud-Projekte für US-Luftwaffe und Formel 1 im Fokus
Plug Power-Aktie nur zeitweise im Aufwind: Strategischer Kompromiss mit Walmart beflügelt
Suche...

Affinity Bancshares Aktie 59553858 / US00832E1038

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.01.2026 22:35:50

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

Affinity Bancshares
20.15 USD -1.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.13 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $1.34 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Affinity Bancshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $13.16 million from $12.22 million last year.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.13 Mln. vs. $1.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $13.16 Mln vs. $12.22 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Affinity Bancshares Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten