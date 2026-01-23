Affinity Bancshares, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (AFBI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.13 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $1.34 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Affinity Bancshares, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $13.16 million from $12.22 million last year.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.13 Mln. vs. $1.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $13.16 Mln vs. $12.22 Mln last year.