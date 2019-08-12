12.08.2019 00:00:00

Afficient Academy Opens A New Franchise Learning Center in Morrisville North Carolina - The First Learning Center Outside Of California

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Afficient Academy Inc., a leading technology-based K-12 education company founded in the Silicon Valley, California, is pleased to announce the opening of its first franchise learning center outside of the Bay Area-California in Morrisville, North Carolina.

This Afficient Academy Learning Center is located at 106 Pheasant Wood Ct, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, owned by Mrs. Ouyang Chaohui and operated by a team led by Dr. Ming Zhao.

Mrs. Chaohui has experience running after-school facilities for 13 years. "We have been looking for excellent math and English programs for many years. We are beyond fortunate to have Afficient Math and Afficient English. This new way of learning builds a strong foundation and allows the students to excel. This will greatly benefit our students in RTP" says Mrs.Chaohui.

Dr. Ming Zhao received his Ph.D. at NC State University. As a research scientist, Dr. Zhao has experienced and realized that a strong math foundation is of utmost importance for all the students for their academic success. After learning about Afficient Academy's intelligent computerized math program, Dr. Zhao enrolled his kids in the program during the summer. He was amazed to see both of his kids in love with Afficient Math. They tried to compete with each other daily in their math learning progress and after just one month of learning, both kids became Afficient Math Honors students, a status that students normally get after month's of practice, rigorous work and learning at a level which is about 1.5 grades above their current school grade. Dr. Zhao truly believes that Afficient Academy's technology-based education programs can not only build strong foundations but also help students advance ahead of their school grade level and achieve their fullest potential.

"We are very pleased to have our first franchise learning center outside the Bay Area, California" said Dr. Jiayuan Fang, the Founder and CEO of Afficient Academy. "This team is very enthusiastic, well-prepared, and had an excellent start. I wish them great success in North Carolina tri-valley area!"

Afficient Academy, which currently has six corporate owned and five franchise learning centers in the Bay Area, is expanding its business so that similar results can be achieved by students all over the country and beyond. Looking ahead, through its franchise operations, Afficient Academy aims to partner with prospective entrepreneurs to start their own franchise learning centers in all the strategic markets around the country. Motivated and passionate individuals with entrepreneurial mindset may contact Afficient Academy for its franchise opportunities.

About Afficient Academy

Afficient Academy, Inc. was founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, California. The patented "Afficient Methodology" significantly improves learning experiences and effectiveness. With the state-of-the-art approach to building a solid foundation first, the intelligent computerized programs help students achieve outstanding results efficiently. For the past few years, Afficient Academy has been serving thousands of students at its corporate and franchise learning centers, and through its remote programs where students across the globe are supervised by Afficient Academy online advisors.

To learn more about Afficient Academy visit: https://www.afficienta.com

For more information about available franchise opportunities, please email: franchise@afficienta.com

Afficient Academy, Inc. 1054 S. De Anza Blvd. Ste 201, San Jose, CA 95129

 

SOURCE Afficient Academy, Inc.

