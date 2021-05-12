SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’269 -1.4%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’837 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’059 1.5%  Dollar 0.9034 0.2%  Öl 68.7 0.7% 
12.05.2021 05:16:00

AFC Statement on Senate CRA of OCC's True Lender Rule

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fintech Council Chief Executive Officer Garry Reeder released the following statement today after the U.S. Senate approved a resolution to roll back the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's True Lender rule, which will now be considered by the U.S. House of Representatives:

"While we are disappointed with the outcome of today's vote, we welcome Chairman Brown's comments highlighting the presence of responsible bank-fintech partnerships. We also support his remarks regarding an 36% APR cap which we have long supported and for which we will continue to advocate. 

"When properly deployed, the bank partnership model enables more providers to reach more consumers at cheaper prices. The OCC's True Lender rule was intended to enable banks to collaborate with fintech firms to expand affordable access to fair and transparent credit, and to allow Americans to continue to benefit from the innovation and responsible credit products offered through fintech firms. 

"The American Fintech Council is committed to challenging the status quo and reducing the financial burdens borne disproportionately by communities of color and low-income families.  Financial inclusion requires a stable regulatory regime. In that vein, the AFC advocates that the OCC's True Lender rule remain in place, but be improved and strengthened by the next Comptroller of the Currency, whenever she or he is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. 

"We urge the House of Representatives to work with advocates, civil rights organizations, and trade groups in order to allow the next Comptroller to amend the OCC's rule.  We are fully committed to supporting a rule that creates a competitive marketplace that protects consumers and empowers them to live better financial lives."

Contact: press@americanfintechcouncil.org

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afc-statement-on-senate-cra-of-occs-true-lender-rule-301289350.html

SOURCE American Fintech Council

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.05.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Space Technology
11.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
11.05.21 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
11.05.21 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Unfall wegen beschädigtem Speicher möglicherweise ungeklärt - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
BioNTech-Aktie tiefrot: USA lassen BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff für 12- bis 15-Jährige zu
US-Börsen schliessen schwach -- Inflationssorgen belasten: SMI letztendlich unter 11'000er Marke -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Apple-Aktie in Rot: Apple wird Ziel einer Sammelklage in Grossbritannien
AstraZeneca-Aktie gibt ab: Zweites EU-Verfahren gegen AstraZeneca
Elektrik-Probleme bei 737 Max bremsen Boeings Auslieferungen aus
Bystronic-CEO: Hoher Bestellungseingang lässt gewisse Zuversicht zu - Bystronic-Aktie verliert
Trading Idee Barrick Gold: Inflationsangst treibt an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit