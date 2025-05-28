Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.05.2025 16:47:27

AFARAK GROUP SE: REDUCTION OF THE SHARE PREMIUM RESERVE

Ruukki Group
0.28 EUR 0.36%
15:45 London, 17:45 Helsinki, 28 May 2025 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: REDUCTION OF THE SHARE PREMIUM RESERVE

The resolution adopted by Afarak’s Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 January 2025 regarding the reduction of the Company’s share premium reserve by EUR 25,223,189.79 has been executed today.

Following the reduction, the amount of the share premium reserve recorded in Afarak’s balance sheet is zero. The reduced amount has been transferred to the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The reduction of the share premium reserve had no effect on the number of shares in the Company.

IN HELSINKI, ON 28 MAY 2025

AFARAK GROUP SE
Guy Konsbruck
CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Analysen zu Ruukki Group Oyj (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
