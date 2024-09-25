|
25.09.2024 16:52:20
Afarak Group Reports a Fatality at Ilitha
15:55 London, 17:55 Helsinki, 25 September 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP REPORTS A FATALITY AT ILITHA
The Company confirms with deepest regret an unexpected fatal accident at Ilitha in South Africa on 16 September 2024.
The investigations of the causes of the accident are continuing in situ and more information will be available once the investigations are complete.
Afarak Group extends its deepest sympathy with the Family of the worker.
Helsinki, September 25, 2024
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
Nachrichten zu Ruukki Group Oyj (A)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ruukki Group Oyj (A)
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Progressive
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|24.09.24
|Schroders: Podcast: Der globale Kampf um die Tech-Vorherrschaft
|19.09.24
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q3 2024
|19.09.24
|Schroders: Mehr Rendite und weniger Risiko mit Private Assets
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSNB-Entscheid wirft Schatten voraus: SMI legt zu -- DAX tiefer -- Wall Street uneinig -- Shanghai Composite und Hang Seng letztlich weiter stark
Am Mittwoch zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgibt. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich auch zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich in Grün.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}