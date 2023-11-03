Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.11.2023 01:24:00

AFA Congratulates Allvin on Confirmation as CSAF

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air & Space Forces Association congratulates Gen. David W. Allvin on his confirmation as the 23rd Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

"The long wait for Gen. Allvin to be confirmed is thankfully over, and now the Air Force can get on with its important modernization and readiness initiatives," said AFA Chair of the Board Bernie Skoch. "Gen. Allvin's experience in crafting much of the underlying vision behind today's shift to Joint All-Domain Command and Control, coupled with his operational and test experience make him the ideal leader for this next stage in Air Force history."

Allvin is a command pilot with more than 4,600 hours in over 30 aircraft, including 800 test hours and 100 combat hours. A 1986 Air Force Academy graduate, Allvin commanded combat troops in Afghanistan and served as the Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy on the Joint Staff, prior to becoming the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff in November 2020. He's also led at the squadron and wing levels.

President Biden nominated Allvin to be the next Chief of Staff of the Air Force in July 2023, but his nomination was held up in the Senate, along with several hundred other general officer nominations across the Department of Defense, by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who disagrees with the Pentagon's abortion policy.

"The Air & Space Forces Association is thankful the Senate moved forward with three key nominations today, including Gen. Allvin's to be Chief of Staff of the Air Force. There are hundreds more general and flag officers with the most current and proven warfighting experience in our Nation awaiting Senate confirmation. An extended hold on these military leadership roles has a direct and dire impact on readiness and national security," said AFA President & CEO Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright, USAF (Ret.).

