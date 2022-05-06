AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: New revolving credit facility of CHF 250 million for Swiss Medical Network SA



Fribourg, 6 May 2022

Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest private hospital and clinic group in Switzerland and the largest subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, signed a new CHF 250 million revolving credit facility provided by a Swiss banking syndicate led by Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. This credit facility replaces the existing CHF 120 million revolving credit line implemented in 2017.

The five-year credit facility is made available to the hospital network for general business purposes and future acquisitions. Thanks to the improved maturity level of Swiss Medical Network, the new revolving credit facility provides more advantageous terms and covenants as well as increased flexibility to the group.



