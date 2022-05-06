Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’867 -0.1%  SPI 15’266 -0.1%  Dow 32’998 -3.1%  DAX 13’903 -0.5%  Euro 1.0393 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’697 -0.8%  Gold 1’876 -0.1%  Bitcoin 35’956 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9868 0.2%  Öl 111.3 0.2% 
1 Aktie gratis
AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie [Valor: 47863410 / ISIN: CH0478634105]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.05.2022 07:00:45

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: New revolving credit facility of CHF 250 million for Swiss Medical Network SA

AEVIS VICTORIA
14.91 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: New revolving credit facility of CHF 250 million for Swiss Medical Network SA

06-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 6 May 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: New revolving credit facility of CHF 250 million for Swiss Medical Network SA

Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest private hospital and clinic group in Switzerland and the largest subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, signed a new CHF 250 million revolving credit facility provided by a Swiss banking syndicate led by Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. This credit facility replaces the existing CHF 120 million revolving credit line implemented in 2017.

The five-year credit facility is made available to the hospital network for general business purposes and future acquisitions. Thanks to the improved maturity level of Swiss Medical Network, the new revolving credit facility provides more advantageous terms and covenants as well as increased flexibility to the group.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


Additional features:
File: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: New revolving credit facility of CHF 250 million for Swiss Medical Network SA
End of ad hoc announcement

1345381  06-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345381&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten