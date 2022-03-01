SMI 11’862 -1.0%  SPI 15’019 -1.0%  Dow 33’257 -1.9%  DAX 13’905 -3.9%  Euro 1.0215 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’766 -4.0%  Gold 1’934 1.3%  Bitcoin 40’050 1.1%  Dollar 0.9194 0.2%  Öl 106.5 5.4% 
AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
01.03.2022 18:30:19

AEVIS VICTORIA
AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
01-March-2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 1st March 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW): Hotel division acquires hotel L'Oscar in central London for GBP 60 million.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA's (AEVIS) hotel business is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of its first international outlet, the five-star hotel L'Oscar in central London. Victoria Jungfrau AG acquired the operating company and Swiss Hotel Properties SA, AEVIS' hotel real estate company, acquired (freehold) the historic hotel building and an adjacent property. The total investment amounts to GBP 60 million, with a total surface area of 5'200 sqm. The hotel is expected to ultimately generate annual revenues in excess of GBP 20 million and will be consolidated as of 1 March 2022. The acquisition of L'Oscar further strengthens the partnership with Michel Reybier Hospitality, which also manages other hotels in AEVIS' hotel division.

L'Oscar reopened for the first time in spring 2018, after a complete renovation. It currently offers 39 spacious rooms and suites, two bars, a 74-seat restaurant and several function rooms. The renovation was carried out by architect Jacques Garcia, also known for his collaboration with Michel Reybier at La Réserve Genève, La Réserve Paris, La Chartreuse du Cos d'Estournel and more recently La Réserve Ramatuelle. An extension, including a Spa and a dozen rooms and suites, will be created in the adjacent building until 2023.

L'Oscar is located in Holborn, Southampton Row, between Covent Garden and Bloomsbury and not far from the British Museum. The property is the former home of the English Baptist Church and as such listed as a building of particular importance and special interest in the UK.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing nine luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of ad hoc announcement

1291541  01-March-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

