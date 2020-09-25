25.09.2020 05:00:00

Aetos Wins Two Trophies at the Global Forex Awards

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AETOS Capital Group (AETOS) has bagged another two awards at the Global Forex Awards presentation. The well-deserved titles "Best Forex Introducing Broker Program – Global" and the "Most trusted Forex Broker – Asia" add to the trophy lists that the market leading Forex Firm has achieved over the years.

 

 

According to Global Forex, the award's champion is for cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service to consumer/trader business. 

AETOS' success comes with years of expertise and ongoing contributions to the Global Forex market.

In the past year, AETOS helped to donate to the frontline hospitals in the event of the global fight against Coronavirus, greatly phrased by the Australian local community. AETOS also very proudly renewed its partnership with Sydney FC for a third consecutive AFC Champions League campaign, which has further consolidated AETOS's influence in the Asia-Pacific market.

AETOS has been working extremely hard to enlarge its market share in Asia, particularly in South East Asia. With a huge base of clients, the recognition from clients as well as Global Forex companies will encourage AETOS to work even harder in the coming years.

With the growing trading activity and increasing client numbers over the last few years, AETOS just announced its new CRM system in 2020, AETOS' new BizCentre. With cutting edge technology, this new system is very user-friendly, enabling clients not only easily manage own account and client base in one place, but most importantly, effortlessly expand introducing broker business.

Product wise, share CFDs were included into the products that AETOS offered. The clients are able to speculate on the price movements of public listed companies on Australian and US Stock Exchanges on top of FOREX, indices, metals and energy CFDs products.

Although (due to Covid-19) Global Forex Awards ceremony will not happen this year, the organizer will be supporting the COVID-Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO with a financial donation that would otherwise have been used to host the official award winner's ceremony.

While accepting the two awards, Company Director Ting Ji, praised the Global Forex's move and is very proud to be part of it. He also pointed out that the awards showed the market recognition to AETOS' effort in the past and the company will aim even bigger and higher in the future.   

www.aetoscg.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280672/AETOS_Logo.jpg

 

