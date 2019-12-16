Aethon Receives Final Court Order Approving Plan of Arrangement with AbraPlata and Announces Security Holder Voting Results

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Aethon Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:AET) ("Aethon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a final order (the "Final Order") from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) dated December 16, 2019 approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), between Aethon and AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSX.V:ABRA; OTCPK: ABBRF) ("AbraPlata"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding Aethon common shares will be exchanged on the basis of 3.75 AbraPlata common shares for each Aethon share.

Receipt of the Final Order follows Aethon's special meeting of shareholders held on December 12, 2019, where the Arrangement was overwhelmingly approved by 99.35% of the votes cast by its shareholders. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of these remaining closing conditions, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed on or about December 20, 2019, following which date Aethon will be delisted from the TSX-V.

About Aethon Minerals

Aethon Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value. Aethon has a large prospective land position along prolific mining belts located in northern Chile. Aethon believes it is uniquely positioned for growth and is actively pursuing selective exploration-stage growth opportunities. Aethon is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "AET".

About AbraPlata

AbraPlata is focused on exploring and advancing its flagship Diablillos silver-gold property. In addition, AbraPlata owns the highly prospective Cerro Amarillo property with its cluster of five mineralized Cu-(Mo-Au) porphyry intrusions located in a mining camp hosting the behemoth El Teniente, Los Bronces, and Los Pelambres porphyry Cu-Mo deposits. As well, AbraPlata is advancing Aguas Perdidas, its wholly owned Patagonia-style epithermal Au-Ag property. AbraPlata is based in Vancouver, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA".

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Aethon Minerals Corporation or AbraPlata Resource Corp., certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "considers", "intends", "targets", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could" in particular, statements related to the Arrangement, the expected completion thereof and the delisting of the Aethon shares. We provide forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about our current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to being unable to close the Arrangement in the time frames indicated, failure to satisfy all conditions precedent to the Agreement, including approval of the TSX-V and applicable regulatory authorities.

There can be no assurance that the Arrangement will occur, or that it will occur on the terms and conditions contemplated in this news release. The Arrangement could be modified, restructured or terminated. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethon-receives-final-court-order-approving-plan-of-arrangement-with-abraplata-and-announces-security-holder-voting-results-300975642.html

SOURCE Aethon Minerals