23.02.2021 23:07:00

Aesculap, Inc. Receives 510(k) Clearance for Aesculap Aeos® Robotic Digital Microscope DIR800 Capability

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. announced today its receipt of FDA 510(k) clearance for DIR800 3D digital infrared fluorescence for use with its Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope. This clearance further enhances the fluorescence capabilities of the microscope which already includes DUV400 3D digital ultraviolet mode.

Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope

The DIR800 is an accessory for the Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope and is used in viewing intraoperative blood flow in the cerebral vascular area including, but not limited to, assessing cerebral aneurysm and vessel branch occlusion, as well as patency in neurosurgery. It also aids in the visual assessment of intraoperative blood flow and vessel patency in bypass neurosurgical procedures.

With DIR800, the Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope produces excitation light to illuminate the fluorescence properties of Indocyanine Green (ICG). The generated fluorescence signal depicts the distribution of the infrared dye in the patient's blood vessels during surgery.

DIR800 combines infrared fluorescence technology with 3D digital visualization while also allowing the surgeon and OR team to share the same high-quality live view and slow motion playback on multiple 3D 4K monitors. Backlight illumination aids visualization of nearby non-fluorescing structures without the need to switch back to white light.

Another key benefit is heads-up positioning to free the surgeon from the microscope ocular tether, allowing the surgeon, not the microscope, to dictate ergonomics.

For more information on the Aesculap Aeos Microscope or any of our neurosurgical solutions, please visit our website at www.aesculapusa.com

About Aesculap, Inc.
Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for neurosurgery, general surgery and sterilization technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.

SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.

