Aery Aviation, LLC Wins Naval Special Warfare Contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") has won an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Naval Special Warfare Contract to be executed in Q2. Aery will provide air to ground ISR services in the form of Full Motion Video (FMV), specialized sensor, and communications equipment to support ground elements throughout the training and research/development exercise event. These services will be in the form of aircraft, flight hours, ground and flight crew, supporting equipment, FAA requirements for the safety of flight for MIP, and integration support necessary to support flight execution. Aery's team will provide these services utilizing a C-208. Aery successfully bid, won, and performed this project in Q2 2019 and won the contract again in 2020.

Aery Aviation provides design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Aery's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and is deployed globally to meet its clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled its rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

For additional information, contact Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com

