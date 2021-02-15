SMI 10’937 0.5%  SPI 13’647 0.5%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’109 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’734 1.0%  Gold 1’819 -0.2%  Bitcoin 43’172 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8902 -0.1%  Öl 63.2 0.8% 
15.02.2021 19:44:00

Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") Delivers Contractor Logistics Services For New Aircraft To International Customer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") was awarded an Embraer Lineage 1000 aircraft acquisition and special missions modifications contract for an undisclosed government customer. Under this contract, Aery provides turnkey startup ("into service") pilot training, mechanic training, logistics, spare parts package, GSE equipment, and other into service Contractor Logistics Services (CLS). Ultimately once the aircraft has fully been integrated into the military customer regime as the flagship VIP and special mission requirements aircraft, Aery hopes to complete its next phase of services including design, engineer, modify, install, and certify the new systems being installed to meet the customer's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft (LRMPA) specifications. "Aery Aviation has delivered this turnkey package of CLS services to our International Customer in record time and under budget," commented Scott Beale, Vice President of Aery Aviation. Our customer performance in the training and startup has been amazing and despite COVID-19 challenges, our CLS deployment plan has been completed in routine fashion.

In its next phase, Aery will complete follow on additional aircraft including design, engineering, manufacturing, A/B kit buildup and some installation services from its Newport News, Virginia corporate headquarters. The final installation and certification will be completed by an Aery "Go Team" finalizing the aircraft modifications and integration to the aircraft as required by the contract in a remote location. Aery's work scope will be ongoing into 2021 and be transitioned to the end user for government operations upon completion.

Aery Aviation is a full service commercial and Aerospace Defense government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, training, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Aery's commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and is deployed globally to meet its clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled its rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases. For additional information, contact Scott Beale at sbeale@aeryaviation.com or Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com.

Related Images

image1.png

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aery-aviation-llc-aery-delivers-contractor-logistics-services-for-new-aircraft-to-international-customer-301228360.html

SOURCE Aery Aviation, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.69
2.92 %
UBS Group 13.95
1.82 %
LafargeHolcim 50.84
1.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 441.90
1.28 %
Swiss Re 84.96
1.26 %
Alcon 66.64
0.21 %
Nestle 100.86
0.14 %
Roche Hldg G 313.20
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 609.00
-0.16 %
Givaudan 3’626.00
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:41
Frühlingsgefühle im tiefsten Winter
11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf Chipentwickler
09:04
SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
12.02.21
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verkauft chinesisches F&E-Tochterunternehmen an US-Konzern PHT
Novartis will weiter nur ergänzend zukaufen - Aktie fester
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Sammelstiftung Vita erzielt 2020 Anlagerendite von 5,5 Prozent - Zurich-Aktie fester
Bitcoin springt auf neue Höhen - Kleinanleger wagen dennoch den Einstieg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen ruht der Handel zum Wochenbeginn feiertagsbedingt. Am Montag ging es in Japan aufwärts, während die Börsen in China geschlossen blieben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit