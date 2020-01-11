Aery Aviation Announces Fleet ADS-B Installations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery has installed a variety of ADS-B Out (DO-260B compliant) systems. If there is an ADS-B system installed and non-compliance reports have been received from the FAA, Aery can help meet compliance with the FAA mandate and proper system installation/configuration.

Aery installs ADS-B Out systems. If an aircraft owner is having problems with DO-260B compliance, or has recently received an FAA "Non-compliant ADS-B Performance Report," Aery can help! Per the FAA, "[a]n ADS-B Out transmitter alone is not sufficient to meet the requirements of 14 CFR 91.225 and 91.227." Aircraft must be equipped with a Version 2 ADS-B Out transmitter and a compatible GPS position source. There are two types of ADS-B systems available: 1090ES and UAT. The type of GPS system selected generally depends on the type of airspace in which the aircraft is operated. In addition, RTCA DO-260B, Minimum Operational Performance Standards for 1090 MHz Extended Squitter Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) and Traffic Information Services-Broadcast (TIS-B) are required.

Once the system is installed, proper configuration and making sure all requirements have been met are key. Some common issues with improper installation include:

Missing Barometric Pressure Altitude

Air/Ground Determination Issues

Flight ID issues including Missing Flight ID 3-letter identifier

Duplicate and Wrong ICAOs

Invalid Mode 3/A Code-Mitigation in place

Incorrect Emitter Category

Aircraft with Position Errors

Aery facilitates installations of the ADS-B Out system, and confirms that the GPS system is compliant, all systems are installed properly, and meet FAA guidance documents.

FANS 1/A and 1/A+ Installation – Aery can help!

Don't forget about FANS 1/A! This upgrade requirement was created to provide real-time position updates and enhance communication between pilots and controllers through a common language. The Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC), relies on a text-message based system to remove the confusion of language and accents. Automatic Dependent Surveillance Contract (ADS-C) serves to create contracts based on defined flight information between aircraft and ATC. These contracts can be initiated through a periodic method, based on an event, or through pilot mayday and are established directly by the controller through the aircraft systems. Much of the International Airspace requires FANS 1/A now, and starting January 30, 2020, MNPS airspace throughout the entire ICAO North Atlantic region from FL290 and above. This requirement continues to expand into new airspace over the next year.

Aery performs the necessary upgrades in avionics equipment, which vary based on aircraft model, current avionics, and present aircraft systems, as well as intended destinations, and a variety of other factors. Utilizing knowledge, resources, and expertise, Aery completes installation processes on aircraft in a streamlined and expeditious manner.

Take advantage of regularly scheduled maintenance checks and inspections to comply with these new avionics mandates, so as not to interrupt future travel schedules or face the prospect of aircraft grounding.

Contact Scott Beale at (757) 271-1597 or sbeale@aeryaviation.com, or Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com.

