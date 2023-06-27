|
28.06.2023 00:16:36
AeroVironment Q4 Revenues Beat Street, FY24 Outlook Strong
(RTTNews) - AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter results, with revenue beating the Street estimates and a strong fiscal year 2024 outlook. Shares climbed 5% in after-hours trading.
Tuesday, the stock was trading at $95.65 in the after-hours, up 5.90% or $5.33 a share, on the Nasdaq.
The company reported a net loss of $160.47 million or $6.31 per share for the quarter, compared to the income of $7.25 million or $0.29 per share the prior year.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share, which missed average estimates of $1.01 per share.
Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $186.0 million from $132.6 million the previous year. It beat the consensus estimate of $164.12 million.
For the full year, the company sees earnings of $2.30 to $2.60 per share, compared to the consensus of earnings per share of $2.04. Revenue is expected to be between $630 million and $660 million, compared to the consensus of $600.24 million.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Idorsia am 27.06.2023
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen belasten: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine frühen Gewinne am Dienstag fast vollständig wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten zurück ins Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit positiver Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}