AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's second quarter ended October 26, 2019, after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal second quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Brian C. Shackley, interim chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: December 3, 2019

Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)

Toll-free: (800) 708-4540

International: (847) 619-6397

Confirmation Number: 49180075

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the passcode 4918 0075#. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and enter the same passcode number to access the audio replay.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, Aerovironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

