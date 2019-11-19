|
19.11.2019 22:30:00
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's second quarter ended October 26, 2019, after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.
Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal second quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Brian C. Shackley, interim chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, vice president of investor relations.
Conference Call Event Summary
Date: December 3, 2019
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)
Toll-free: (800) 708-4540
International: (847) 619-6397
Confirmation Number: 49180075
Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
Audio Replay Options
An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the passcode 4918 0075#. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and enter the same passcode number to access the audio replay.
About AeroVironment, Inc.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, Aerovironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006040/en/
Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.09.19
|Just How High Can AeroVironment Fly? (MotleyFool)
|
05.09.19
|Why AeroVironment Stock Popped 11% This Morning (MotleyFool)
|
05.09.19
|Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.09.19
|Ausblick: Aerovironment stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aerovironment IncShsmehr Analysen
|14.05.19
|Aerovironment Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|28.06.18
|Aerovironment Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|11.04.18
|Aerovironment Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|14.05.19
|Aerovironment Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|28.06.18
|Aerovironment Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|11.04.18
|Aerovironment Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|14.05.19
|Aerovironment Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|28.06.18
|Aerovironment Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|11.04.18
|Aerovironment Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.