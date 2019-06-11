<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.06.2019 23:50:00

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2019, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Teresa P. Covington, chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: June 25, 2019
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)
Toll-free: (800) 708-4539
International: (847) 619-6396
Confirmation Number: 48685250

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the passcode 48685250#. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and enter the same passcode number to access the audio replay.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

Aerovironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aerovironment IncShsmehr Analysen

14.05.19 Aerovironment Buy Canaccord Adams
28.06.18 Aerovironment Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.04.18 Aerovironment Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:27
China importierte im Mai wegen US-Sanktionen weniger Öl
15:53
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer- und Pharmatitel mit üppigem Sicherheitspuffer
14:05
Wankelmutige Autobauer, wachstumsstarker Cloud-Spezialist
11:16
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
10:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aerovironment IncShs 99.88 0.00% Aerovironment IncShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zwischenzeitlich ein neues Allzeithoch verzeichnen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die ssiatischen Aktienmärkte konnten Gewinne verbuchen. An der Wall Street ging es im Dienstagshandel abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB