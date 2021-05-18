Aerospace Plastics Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Ensinger GmbH | Technavio

|
18.05.2021 00:00:00
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace plastics market is expected to grow by USD 125.67 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aerospace Plastics Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial and freighter aircraft, General aviation, and Others), Application (Exterior and Interior), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aerospace-plastics-market-industry-analysis
The aerospace plastics market is driven by the increasing use of lightweight materials. In addition, the growth of engineering plastics is expected to boost the growth of the Aerospace Plastics Market.
Major Five Aerospace Plastics Companies:
- BASF SE
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ensinger GmbH
- Hexcel Corp.
Aerospace Plastics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Commercial and freighter aircraft - size and forecast 2020-2025
- General aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Aerospace Plastics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Exterior - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Interior - size and forecast 2020-2025
Aerospace Plastics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Nanosilica Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The nanosilica market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
