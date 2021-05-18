SMI 11’135 0.1%  SPI 14’299 0.2%  Dow 34’328 -0.2%  DAX 15’397 -0.1%  Euro 1.0972 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’007 -0.3%  Gold 1’866 1.2%  Bitcoin 39’227 -6.3%  Dollar 0.9029 0.1%  Öl 69.6 1.1% 
18.05.2021 00:00:00

Aerospace Plastics Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Ensinger GmbH | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace plastics market is expected to grow by USD 125.67 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aerospace Plastics Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aerospace Plastics Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial and freighter aircraft, General aviation, and Others), Application (Exterior and Interior), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The aerospace plastics market is driven by the increasing use of lightweight materials. In addition, the growth of engineering plastics is expected to boost the growth of the Aerospace Plastics Market.

Major Five Aerospace Plastics Companies:

  • BASF SE
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Ensinger GmbH
  • Hexcel Corp.

Aerospace Plastics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Commercial and freighter aircraft - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • General aviation - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace Plastics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Exterior - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Interior - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace Plastics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

