14.05.2021 01:30:00

Aerosol Packaging Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2021-2025|Growing Focus Toward Sustainable Approach In Packaging to upheave Growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 13.39 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the aerosol packaging market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aerosol Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aero pack Industries Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Bharat Containers Pvt. Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Lindal Group Holding GmbH, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, and TUBEX Holding GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for aerosol packaging in the cosmetic and personal care industry and the growing focus toward a sustainable approach in packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aerosol Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aerosol Packaging Market is segmented as below:

  •  End-user
    • Cosmetics And Personal Care
    • Home Care
    • Automotive And Industrial
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43244

Aerosol Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the aerosol packaging market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aero pack Industries Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Bharat Containers Pvt. Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Lindal Group Holding GmbH, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, and TUBEX Holding GmbH.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Aerosol Packaging Market size
  • Aerosol Packaging Market trends
  • Aerosol Packaging Market industry analysis

Significant demand for sterile packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of stringent regulations may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aerosol packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Packaging Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 170.61 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The transparent barrier packaging film market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.97 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Aerosol Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aerosol packaging market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aerosol packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aerosol packaging market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aerosol packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Home care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Automotive and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aero pack Industries Inc.
  • ArcelorMittal SA
  • Ardagh Group SA
  • Ball Corp.
  • Bharat Containers Pvt. Ltd.
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Crown Holdings Inc.
  • Lindal Group Holding GmbH
  • MAUSER Corporate GmbH
  • TUBEX Holding GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerosol-packaging-market-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-4-through-2021-2025growing-focus-toward-sustainable-approach-in-packaging-to-upheave-growthtechnavio-301291389.html

SOURCE Technavio

﻿

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

