SMI 10’608 -1.3%  SPI 13’311 -1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 13’921 -1.0%  Euro 1.1088 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’670 -1.0%  Gold 1’701 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’659 1.2%  Dollar 0.9308 0.2%  Öl 69.7 3.6% 

06.03.2021 01:33:00

Aeromexico Reports February 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported February 2021 operational results.

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 898 thousand passengers in February 2021, a 39.7% year-on-year decrease. Passengers carried were at 60.3% of February 2020 levels - domestic at 75.1% and international at 30.9%.
     
  • Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) decreased by 46.4% year-on-year, which represented 53.6% of its February 2020 capacity.
     
  • Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) decreased by 57.9% year-on-year, which represented 42.1% of its February 2020 demand.
     
  • Aeromexico's February load factor was 66.1%, an increase of 0.7 p.p. versus January 2021 and a 14.0 p.p. decrease versus February 2020. Domestic load factor was 82.3%, an increase of 3.1 p.p. compared to February 2020.

 


 February 


 YTD February 


2021

2020

 Var 


2021

2020

 Var 









 RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 








 Domestic 

731

862

-15.2%


1,582

1,791

-11.7%

 International 

561

2,203

-74.6%


1,451

4,834

-70.0%

 Total 

1,292

3,065

-57.9%


3,033

6,625

-54.2%









 ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 








 Domestic 

888

1,088

-18.4%


2,042

2,354

-13.3%

 International 

1,164

2,740

-57.5%


2,756

5,909

-53.4%

 Total 

2,052

3,829

-46.4%


4,798

8,263

-41.9%









 Load Factor (itinerary, %) 



p.p.




p.p.

 Domestic 

82.3

79.3

3.1


77.5

76.1

1.4

 International 

52.6

80.4

-27.8


56.3

81.8

-25.5

 Total 

66.1

80.1

-14.0


65.7

80.2

-14.5









 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) 








 Domestic 

743

989

-24.9%


1,597

2,026

-21.2%

 International 

154

501

-69.1%


394

1,113

-64.6%

 Total 

898

1,490

-39.7%


1,990

3,140

-36.6%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.
The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

  • "RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.
     
  • "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.
     
  • "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.
     
  • "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.
     
  • Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors
     
  • Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America, will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes  Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.
www.aeromexico.com 
www.skyteam.co

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-reports-february-2021-traffic-results-301241776.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

05.03.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
05.03.21 SMI-Anleger bleiben entspannt
05.03.21 Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Kurzfristiger Abwärtstrend intakt
04.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
mehr

https://youtu.be/TnvL1q0cGIk

An dem Thema ESG kommt man im Moment im Finanzbereich nicht vorbei. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Dr. Andreas Zingg, Geschäftsleiter bei Vanguard Schweiz & Lichtenstein. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er die Komplexität des ESG Ansatzes, welche Arten von Screening angewendet werden können und warum Ratings durchaus als subjektiv erachtet werden können.

Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett verkauft seine Barrick Gold-Aktien - das könnten die Gründe sein
BlackRock-Anleihenexperte rät: Hiervon sollten Anleger derzeit die Finger lassen
CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse löst umstrittene Greensill-Fonds auf
UBS belohnt Mitarbeitende für gutes Geschäftsergebnis mit höheren Boni - Ex-CEO Ermotti hat 2020 mehr verdient als im Vorjahr
SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie im Minus: US-Zulassung für subkutane Actemra-Injektion bei bestimmten Lungenleiden
UBS korrigiert Nettogewinn 2020 leicht nach unten - Aktie niedriger
GameStop-Kurskapriolen, Meme-Aktien und Dogecoin: Was hatten Bots damit zu tun?
Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: Deutscher Sicherheitsbericht sieht keine Bedenken gegen Corona-Impfstoff - 'Verzerrung der Wahrnehmung'

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit