Aeromexico Reports 3Q20 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX), today reported its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter 2020.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2020

On June 30 th Aeromexico announced that it and certain of its affiliates had filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the United States ("Chapter 11") to implement a financial restructuring, while continuing to serve customers. The Company intends to use the Chapter 11 process to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets and implement necessary operational changes to address the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Grupo Aeromexico's third quarter capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 67.6% compared to second quarter 2020, primarily driven by a sequential recovery in domestic market recovery. Total ASKs for the third quarter decreased by 64.1% year-on-year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grupo Aeromexico's third quarter 2020 revenue reached $4.7 billion pesos, a 79.1% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a 74.5% year-on-year decrease. During the quarter, revenue per ASK (RASK) in pesos increased by 6.9% compared to second quarter 2020 due to market demand improvements and decreased by 29.0% year-on-year.

EBITDAR for the period amounted to negative $381 million pesos, an improvement of $4.6 billion pesos versus second quarter 2020. Third quarter 2020 operating loss amounted to $3.6 billion pesos an improvement of $19.8 billion pesos compared to second quarter 2020.

During the quarter, the Company started to recognize aircraft ownership costs in accordance with the temporary Payment by the Hour agreements (PBH) reached with operating lessors.

Cost per ASK (CASK) in pesos reached $2.091 pesos, a 77.2% decrease compared to second quarter 2020 and a year-on-year increase of $0.792 pesos. CASK in dollars reached $0.095 , a 75.9% decrease compared to second quarter 2020 and increased year-on-year by $0.028 dollars .

Aeromexico generated $108 million pesos positive cash flow from operating activities. Aeromexico´s cash position as of September 30th, 2020 , including restricted cash, amounted to $7.8 billion pesos equivalent to approximately $352 million dollars . Aeromexico´s cash including restricted cash to last-twelve-month revenue ratio was 20.2%.

As of September 30th, 2020 , Grupo Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 101 aircraft excluding the six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft temporarily grounded.

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America, will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet include Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-reports-3q20-results-301156331.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.