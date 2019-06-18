Aerohive® to Exhibit Latest Innovations in Hospitality and Sustainability at HITEC Minneapolis

Aerohive Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, will be showcasing its latest hospitality innovations at HITEC Minneapolis from June 17th-20th. As the world’s largest hospitality technology show, HITEC combines the brightest minds and the most innovative technologies from around the world into one exposition featuring over 365 companies.

Aerohive is transforming hospitality networks from a commodity to a business-critical tool through its solutions focused on business intelligence, cost reduction and sustainability. Having built a 3rd generation cloud architecture powered by machine learning and AI, Aerohive is vowing to help the hospitality industry better serve and understand customers, successfully integrate IoT building control systems, and dramatically lower energy costs. Aerohive’s microservices-based platform, which collects, analyzes, and interprets millions of data points per second will be exhibited at HITEC. Attendees will witness the powerful new IT and business insights and actions it generates, including:

Cloud Traffic Analysis – Determine and shape customer mobile device behavior as they navigate the premises

– Determine and shape customer mobile device behavior as they navigate the premises Business-Focused APIs – Enable hotels to extract and integrate multiple data sources into customized guest engagement, property management, and operational systems and services

– Enable hotels to extract and integrate multiple data sources into customized guest engagement, property management, and operational systems and services IoT Sensor Security and Onboarding – Coupled with cloud intelligence to offer new and differentiated guest and back-of-house services while providing increased building efficiency and security

– Coupled with cloud intelligence to offer new and differentiated guest and back-of-house services while providing increased building efficiency and security Centralized Data Intelligence and Tools – Streamline the provisioning, monitoring, and support of customer networks for MSPs

– Streamline the provisioning, monitoring, and support of customer networks for MSPs Location and Proximity Services – Identify guest and staff movement patterns to support marketing targeting and estate planning

As part of the effort to promote sustainability and green technology within the hospitality industry, and smart, clean, and resilient energy for hotels, Aerohive will also be unveiling a partnership with Clean Energy Economy Minnesota (CEEM) at the conference. In lieu of booth giveaways, Aerohive will be making a financial donation to CEEM to support their efforts in the building of a clean energy ecosystem in Minnesota.

HITEC attendees can stop by Booth #2715 for a demo of Aerohive’s complete cloud-enabled business intelligence tools and guest services for hospitality providers and guests.

About Clean Energy Economy Minnesota (CEEM): CEEM is an industry-led, non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening Minnesota’s clean energy business ecosystem. CEEM provides a unified voice for clean energy business across the state. Our mission is to provide educational leadership, collaboration, and policy analysis that accelerates clean energy market growth and smart energy policies. Learn more at https://www.cleanenergyeconomymn.org/ or follow us on Twitter at @cleanenergymn.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what’s possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive’s financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company’s recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

"Aerohive” and "Aerohive Networks” are registered trademarks of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005327/en/