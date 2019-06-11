Aerohive® Recognized as the Second Largest Cloud-Managed Wireless LAN Vendor

Aerohive Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today announced it is named the second largest vendor in the Enterprise-class Cloud-managed Wireless LAN (WLAN) market in the "Cloud Managed Wireless LAN Services White Paper” published by the 650 Group, an independent market research firm focused on researching data center, communications, and information technology markets. As one of the pioneers of Cloud-managed WLAN, Aerohive continues to drive Enterprise Networking innovation at cloud-speed with several recent industry firsts, including first family of Wi-Fi 6 access points, first pluggable access point, and first with ISO27001 certification.

"Many other vendors have offered Cloud-managed WLAN but have not displaced the two early players (Aerohive and Cisco-Meraki),” said Chris DePuy, technology analyst, 650 Group. "We expect that Cloud-managed WLAN services market growth will continue to exceed that of the rest of the Enterprise-class WLAN market as more companies will adopt its use. There are many reasons why more organizations will transition to Cloud-managed services, including the fact that its use is broadening past the WLAN infrastructure towards campus Ethernet switches, routers, firewalls, and SD-WAN.”

There are many advantages to using Aerohive’s Cloud-managed WLAN services and over time, small to large enterprises will take complete advantage of these services to further simplify their business models and gain operational efficiencies that come from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Retail, finance, and healthcare are great examples of verticals that are quickly adopting Cloud-managed WLAN services, and with time, we expect many, if not all verticals will adopt Cloud-managed widely.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities are being brought to the enterprise network at a rapid rate, and many such capabilities are being managed, deployed, and powered by the cloud. Cloud-managed WLAN services are among the first such services to take advantage of AI and ML. Today, AI and ML are being used to help deploy, manage, secure, and troubleshoot networks and client devices, which is becoming more critical as IoT devices are becoming a growing portion of connected devices.

"Aerohive pioneered Cloud network management, specifically designing the Enterprise-class HiveManager network management architecture for the Cloud,” said David Flynn, chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. "Our industry-leading 3rd generation Cloud platform drastically reduces operational complexity and cost for our customers and partners. It’s great to be recognized as one of the two leading vendors in the Cloud-Managed WLAN market for our innovative and intelligent network management system.”

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what’s possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

