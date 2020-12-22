AEROCOR Now Global Leader for Eclipse 500 Training

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR's flight training department announces that it completed 27 Eclipse 500 initial type ratings in 2020 with a 100% pass rating among its students. Based on current bookings, AEROCOR anticipates completing 3 training events per month going forward.

Historically known as a leader in light aircraft sales, AEROCOR has combined its sales activities with aircraft training, offering optional training bundles with each aircraft it sells. This allows aircraft buyers to finance pilot training costs as part of an aircraft purchase, removing an additional barrier in the purchase process and providing enhanced value to AEROCOR customers.

AEROCOR founders Gavin Woodman and Justin Beitler are both airline transport pilots with active flight instructor certificates. "We know how intimidating it can be to make the jump into flying jets; that's why we designed our program specifically with the first-time jet pilot in mind," says Woodman. The program received initial approval from the FAA in early 2018 and has been continually improved since. AEROCOR has added to its training staff and now uses some of the most experienced Eclipse pilots in the world. Woodman noted that additional improvements are planned for the near future: "We continue investing heavily into improving our program and we have some exciting enhancements coming in 2021."

To learn more about AEROCOR training, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, 261853@email4pr.com, or visit www.AEROCOR.com

AEROCOR LLC a full-service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage & acquisition services to owners of light turbine aircraft. Co-founders Justin Beitler and Gavin Woodman have more than 25 years of combined sales experience, representing both new and pre-owned turbine aircraft. Both are airline transport rated pilots, type rated in multiple jet aircraft, and are experts for the Citation Jet, Mustang, TBM and Eclipse Jet markets. AEROCOR is the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community; utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind. AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data."

