SMI 10’386 0.8%  SPI 12’952 0.8%  Dow 30’216 0.1%  DAX 13’393 1.1%  Euro 1.0835 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’487 1.1%  Gold 1’878 0.0%  Bitcoin 20’576 1.7%  Dollar 0.8852 -0.1%  Öl 50.3 -1.1% 
22.12.2020 14:38:00

AEROCOR Now Global Leader for Eclipse 500 Training

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR's flight training department announces that it completed 27 Eclipse 500 initial type ratings in 2020 with a 100% pass rating among its students. Based on current bookings, AEROCOR anticipates completing 3 training events per month going forward.

Historically known as a leader in light aircraft sales, AEROCOR has combined its sales activities with aircraft training, offering optional training bundles with each aircraft it sells. This allows aircraft buyers to finance pilot training costs as part of an aircraft purchase, removing an additional barrier in the purchase process and providing enhanced value to AEROCOR customers.

AEROCOR founders Gavin Woodman and Justin Beitler are both airline transport pilots with active flight instructor certificates. "We know how intimidating it can be to make the jump into flying jets; that's why we designed our program specifically with the first-time jet pilot in mind," says Woodman. The program received initial approval from the FAA in early 2018 and has been continually improved since. AEROCOR has added to its training staff and now uses some of the most experienced Eclipse pilots in the world. Woodman noted that additional improvements are planned for the near future: "We continue investing heavily into improving our program and we have some exciting enhancements coming in 2021."

To learn more about AEROCOR training, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, 261853@email4pr.com, or visit www.AEROCOR.com

AEROCOR LLC a full-service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage & acquisition services to owners of light turbine aircraft. Co-founders Justin Beitler and Gavin Woodman have more than 25 years of combined sales experience, representing both new and pre-owned turbine aircraft. Both are airline transport rated pilots, type rated in multiple jet aircraft, and are experts for the Citation Jet, Mustang, TBM and Eclipse Jet markets. AEROCOR is the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community; utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind.  AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data." 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerocor-now-global-leader-for-eclipse-500-training-301197328.html

SOURCE AEROCOR

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 47.49
1.95 %
CS Group 11.02
1.52 %
Alcon 57.18
1.45 %
Nestle 101.70
1.34 %
Swiss Re 80.94
1.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 992.60
0.45 %
ABB 24.17
0.42 %
Novartis 78.44
0.32 %
Swisscom 468.30
0.21 %
Givaudan 3’680.00
0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
07:01
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Bullishe Tageskerze / Julius Bär – Doppelboden?
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Erster Impfstoff für die EU: Zulassung für BioNTech/Pfizer-Präparat - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen
Bitcoin fällt unter jüngsten Rekordstand
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
Gegenbewegung: SMI und DAX legen zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Roche erzielt positive Studien-Ergebnisse mit Faricimab bei Augenkrankheit - Aktie dennoch leichter
Schweizer Apothekenmarkt - Wer hat die Nase vorn?
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp
EMA genehmigt Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gegenbewegung: SMI und DAX legen zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag sehr stark und auch der DAX springt deutlich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag geschwächt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit