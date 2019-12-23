AerNos to Introduce and Demonstrate New Nano Gas Sensor Products at CES 2020

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerNos, Inc. today announced it will introduce and demonstrate new nano gas sensor products and capabilities at CES 2020. AerNos will unveil miniaturized products and demonstrate new breakthrough gas sensing capabilities for its signature embeddable product AerIoT, standalone air quality monitor SmartAer and wearable AerBand Research. Continued advances in AerNos's proprietary gas sensing platform, AerN²S, are enabling game changing gas sensing abilities for small, affordable sensors.

AerNos nano gas sensor products utilize a tiny sensor array to detect multiple gases simultaneously to parts per billion (ppb) levels for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, hazardous gas detection and other e-nose applications. Today, air quality monitoring for Smart Homes, Smart Cities, commercial buildings, transportation and other applications, is hampered by performance limitations of existing gas sensors. By detecting multiple gases simultaneously at ppb levels, AerNos is enabling customers to address specific applications with a single sensor module or product.

Leveraging AerN²S technology, AerNos scientists have developed exceptionally sensitive detection capabilities for Ozone, enabling monitoring at extremely low single-digit ppb levels. Additionally, AerNos will unveil new Formaldehyde capabilities, also made possible by AerN²S technology, and developed in response to strong worldwide customer demand for accurate indoor Formaldehyde monitoring. Formaldehyde is a hazardous gas which, even at low exposure levels, can lead to immediate and long-term health effects. AerNos advances in Formaldehyde sensing include ppb level detection and the ability to accurately monitor Formaldehyde in a multi-gas environment with cross contaminant gases that typically generate false readings in other sensors.

AerNos multi-gas sensors are customizable for specific gases and applications and will be available for order at CES. In addition to Ozone and Formaldehyde, AerNos multi-gas sensor capabilities include Ammonia, NO2, TVOCs and other gases.

"We are thrilled to return to CES in 2020 to announce new nano gas sensor products and technology capabilities that are urgently needed to meet customer demand and to protect human health and safety," said Sundip R. Doshi, founder and CEO of AerNos. "We are getting a huge response to our breakthrough Formaldehyde, Ozone and Ammonia capabilities and look forward to engaging at CES with customers from around the world."

Designed for high volume manufacturing, AerNos nano gas sensors address the need for reliable, accurate and application specific gas sensors for the more than 50 billion connected devices worldwide expected by 2020.

AerNos CEO Sundip Doshi will be a panelist on the Smart Home Session: Can Smart Homes Improve Our Health, Wednesday, January 8 from 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4406.

AerNos will exhibit at CES 2020 at the Sands Expo Booth 42137, January 7-10 in Las Vegas. To learn about AerNos at CES or to schedule a meeting during CES 2020 visit AerNos at CES.

About AerNos

AerNos, Inc. develops application-specific nano gas sensors based on its breakthrough and proprietary AerN²S™ Technology to detect harmful gases in the environment. AerNos nano gas sensors are designed to be easily integrated into consumer and commercial product lines, such as standalone monitoring devices, non-stationary devices (e.g., drones, industrial robots, and construction equipment), modes of transportation, wearables, smartphones, and IoT. AerNos is the recipient of the 2018 Global Gas Sensors Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan. AerIoT™, AerBand™, SmartAer™, AerN²S™ and AerNos™ are trademarks of AerNos, Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.AerNos.com. You may also contact us at media@AerNos.com.

SOURCE AerNos