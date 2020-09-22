22.09.2020 10:05:00

Aerial Work Platform Market Size Worth $16.76 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  The global aerial work platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing government investment in the private sector, along with rapid infrastructure development in Asia Pacific, is anticipated to surge market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027 owing to an increase in construction activities in the ASEAN region, along with rising demand for access equipment in the Indian steel industry
  • By engine type, the engine-powered aerial work platform segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing demand for diesel boom lifts for heavy-duty outdoor work and rough terrain surfaces
  • By product type, boom lifts are anticipated to maintain their lead over the forecast period as they are versatile machines that could be used from utilities and construction to storage and shipping industries
  • The electric engine type segment held the largest share of 62.4% in 2019 owing to rising demand for maintenance and repair services in the residential construction sector
  • The construction end-use industry is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period on account of increasing investments in new infrastructure, along with reforms to encourage Public Private Relationships (PPPs) in the Asia Pacific region.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Aerial Work Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts), By Engine Type (Electric, Engine-powered), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aerial-work-platform-market

Implementation of stringent worker safety regulations worldwide, rising adoption of advanced lifting technologies, and a growing number of rental AWP companies in China in the last three years, coupled with a rise in construction spending in the ASEAN region, are expected to create opportunities for AWP manufacturers over the next seven years.

Aerial work platforms are highly used in the maintenance and construction of mining infrastructure, including processing facilities, overhead conveyors, and other facilities in and around the mine site. Robust demand for new infrastructure investment in the metals and mining sector is expected to create opportunities for AWP manufacturers over the forecast period.

According to Eurostat, EU construction output growth is anticipated to see a contraction of 11.5% in 2020, followed by a rebound of 6% in 2021, on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition, no increase in spending on commercial facilities, along with reduced government spending and economic uncertainty, is expected to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerial work platform market on the basis of engine type, product type, end-user, and region:

  • Aerial Work Platform Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Electric
    • Engine-powered
  • Aerial Work Platform Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Boom Lifts
    • Scissor Lifts
    • Vertical Mast Lifts
    • Personal Portable Lifts
  • Aerial Work Platform End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Construction
    • Retail, Storage, and Warehouses
    • Transportation and Logistics
    • Others
  • Aerial Work Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • North America
      • The U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • The U.K.
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • South Korea
    • Central & South America
      • Argentina
      • Brazil
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • South Arabia

List of Key Players of Aerial Work Platform Market

    • Terex Corporation
    • JLG Industries
    • Aichi Corporation
    • Haulotte Group
    • Linamar Corporation

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Scissor Lift Market – The global scissor lift market size was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.
  • Aerospace & Defense C-class Parts Market – The global aerospace & defense c-class parts market size was estimated at USD 15.21 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.
  • Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market – The global aerospace parts manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 907.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerial-work-platform-market-size-worth-16-76-billion-by-2027--cagr-6-0-grand-view-research-inc-301135159.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.38
1.59 %
Part Grp Hldg 846.20
1.54 %
CS Group 9.30
1.35 %
UBS Group 10.42
1.12 %
Lonza Grp 577.80
1.01 %
Geberit 524.00
0.23 %
Swiss Life Hldg 354.20
0.08 %
Sika 217.20
0.05 %
Nestle 108.42
0.00 %
Zurich Insur Gr 330.80
-0.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:10
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
06:18
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Abprall am Fibonacci-Fächer hat Folgen / Julius Bär – Abwärtstrendkanal gilt weiterhin
21.09.20
Vontobel: Vuna statt Tuna?
21.09.20
The Pandemic"s Downtown Downturn
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
18.09.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Nach IPO nun auch neue Strukis auf Snowflake | BX Swiss TV
17.09.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
18.09.20
Schroders: Grün oder braun? Warum die Farbe des Aufschwungs für Anleger wichtig ist
11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Nach IPO nun auch neue Strukis auf Snowflake | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx planen gemeinsame Kommerzialisierung von RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie kräftig im Plus
Dow schliesst deutlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich kräftig im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Roche übernimmt irische Biotechfirma Inflazome - Roche-Aktie dennoch leichter
Roche: Corona-Antigen-Schnelltest nun erhältlich
UBS-Aktie deutlich leichter: UBS-Präsident Weber will offenbar grosse europäische Bank übernehmen - Deutsche Bank auf "Wunschliste"
Schwächer oder stärker? - So dürfte der NASDAQ Composite den September beenden
Swiss Re gewinnt Toyota Insurance Services für die Adas-Risikobewertung - Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch rot
Lufthansa streicht noch mehr Flieger und Jobs - Aktie im Sinkflug
Für die Swiss wird der Weg zurück zur Normalität lang
GRENKE-Aktie knickt ein: GRENKE gibt weitere Prüfung in Auftrag - Gründer lässt AR-Mandat ruhen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen leichter
Am heimischen und deutschen Markt werden am Dienstag Zuschläge verbucht. In Asien ist die Stimmung erneut verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB