Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’346 -0.6%  SPI 18’361 -0.8%  Dow 49’590 0.2%  DAX 25’388 -0.1%  Euro 0.9315 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’017 0.0%  Gold 4’580 -0.4%  Bitcoin 73’444 1.0%  Dollar 0.7984 0.1%  Öl 64.9 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Swiss Life-Aktie leichter: Swiss Life Asset Managers plant Lancierung eines börsenkotierten Immofonds
DroneShield gibt mitels Option neue Aktien aus - Analysten sehen weiteres Kurspotenzial
Fortschritte beim Tanbreez-Projekt bewegt European Lithium-Aktie
Kuros Biosciences-Aktie im Plus: MDR-Zertifizierung für MagnetOs erhalten
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

AerCap Holdings Aktie 2784860 / NL0000687663

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.01.2026 13:22:37

AerCap Signs Purchase Leaseback Deal With Virgin Atlantic For Six A330neo Jets

AerCap Holdings
114.34 CHF 0.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) on Tuesday said it has signed purchase-and-leaseback agreements with Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. for six new Airbus A330-900 aircraft from the airline's open orderbook.

The deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and continue through the fourth quarter of 2027.

Virgin Atlantic said the A330neo aircraft will feature upgraded Premium and Upper Class cabins, including additional Retreat Suites.

The additions are part of the airline's investment in a younger and more efficient transatlantic fleet.

In the pre-market trading, AerCap is 5.26% higher at $151.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.