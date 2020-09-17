17.09.2020 20:19:00

AEP CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of American Electric Power Company, Inc. ("AEP" or the "Company") (NYSE: AEP) between November 2, 2016 and July 24, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased AEP common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit AEP Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company covertly participated in "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history"; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6, which benefited the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' Class Period statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought by HB6; (9) contrary to the Company's repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, it sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) contrary to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about AEP's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 25, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch published an article entitled "Columbus utility giant AEP funded dark money spending in HB 6 campaign" which reported on the Company's actions in connection with the growing scandal.

On this news, AEP shares fell $4.79 per share, or over 5%, to close at $83.26 per share on July 27, 2020, the next trading day, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased AEP common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/americanelectricpowercompanyinc-aep-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-293/apply or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-class-action-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-reminds-investors-of-the-deadline-to-file-a-lead-plaintiff-motion-in-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-american-electric-power-company-inc-301133501.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 53.74
1.86 %
Adecco Group 52.60
1.43 %
Sika 222.60
1.14 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
0.57 %
Givaudan 4’058.00
0.15 %
ABB 23.70
-0.92 %
UBS Group 11.15
-0.98 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.00
-1.13 %
CieFinRichemont 65.04
-1.31 %
Swiss Re 74.48
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
14:09
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
14:07
Vontobel: US Leitzins bleibt tief - unsere Coupons hoch
10:56
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Die Zeit ist reif / AMS & Logitech – Ein spezieller Anlass
09:45
SMI-Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
BaFin greift ein - bedeutet dies das Aus für Bitcoin-Automaten in Deutschland?
ARYZTA-Aktie tiefer: ARYZTA-Aktionärsgruppe löst sich auf
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
Investmentlegende: Weltmärkten steht eine grosse Überraschung bevor
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück
Julius Bär könnte Fifa-Angelegenheit in USA mit Millionenzahlung beenden - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Aussagen: SMI und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit teils deutlichen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen werden am Donnerstag Verluste verbucht. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten einen verlustreichen Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB