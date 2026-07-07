AEON Bank Biz Powers Up Business Growth with Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i



EQS Newswire / 07/07/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - Aeon Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, has expanded its business banking financing facilities with the introduction of Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i, anchored by its Business Banking vertical, AEON Bank Biz.



Introducing the Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i by AEON Bank Biz

Designed to provide timely and flexible capital, these two



Term Financing-i: Business Growth and Strategic Expansion



Engineered to fund medium to long term growth projects, asset purchases and infrastructure expansion while maintaining a healthy cash flow.

Zero collateral required

No hidden charges on financing application or utilisation

Flexible repayment tenure of up to 60 months

Approved fund disbursed directly into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i *Terms and conditions apply



Working Capital Financing-i: Empowering Business with Liquidity Agility



This financing facility provides a flexible credit line for short term cash flow needs, designed to bridge operational budget gaps and manage financial cycles. With

High value liquidity and multiple disbursement options, within approved financing facility limit up to 3-year tenure

Flexibility to pay your principal and refresh approved limit, without the hassle of repeated financing applications

Up to 12-months disbursement period

Disbursement managed fully online, deposited straight into customer's AEON Bank Biz Business Current Account-i *Terms and conditions apply



A Dynamic Business Banking Experience



Beyond credit line disbursement, AEON Bank Biz serves as a holistic 360-degree, Shariah compliant banking partner for business owners across Malaysia. It enables businesses to manage assets, liabilities, operational financial needs and merchant operations, through a simplified banking process.



At the core of it all is the

Integrated cash management capabilities for payments and collections: Seamless processing for DuitNow and RENTAS, as well as instant settlement and notification for DuitNow QR

Smart cash management: Maximize idle capital yield via Biz Term Deposit-i, offering competitive profit optimization rates up to 3.20% p.a. on customizable tenures as short as 1 day, with an entry baseline of just RM500

Governance controls: Multi-user level access authorizations and structured approval workflows engineered to mirror corporate governance standards safely *Terms and conditions apply



Empowering Businesses to Scale Sustainably



This latest rollout by a digital bank in Malaysia aligns directly with the national goal to supercharge SME contributions to the domestic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to 50% by 2030. In order to achieve that, access to financing, including digital banking solutions remains a key enabler for business growth. In fact, this is where banking institutions and fintech catalysts such as AEON Bank play an important role in achieving that target.



Click on the links to find out more about

Hashtag: #AEONBank #digitalbank #islamicbank #digitalislamicbank #AEONBankBiz #BusinessBanking #TermFinancing #WorkingCapitalFinancing

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ABOUT AEON BANK (M) BERHAD AEON Bank (M) Berhad is Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant products and services for the Personal Banking and Business Banking (AEON Bank Biz) customers.



Our Personal Banking offerings are 100% accessible online via the AEON Bank app, where customers can activate and access the deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pot, DuitNow QR, Zakat, Takaful, JomPay, utility bill payments, as well as a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants. Moreover, AEON Bank has developed the Neko Missions, Malaysia's first gamified digital banking interactive rewards programme and 'Neko Sensei', the AI-powered personal financial coach.



On 8 August 2025, AEON Bank (M) Berhad officially introduced AEON Bank Biz with the integrated cash management capabilities anchored by the Business Current Account-i, alongside Biz Term Deposit-i, Biz QR, Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i. AEON Bank Biz focuses on streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, utilising AI-driven fintech solutions to enable simplified procedures, faster approvals, and an enhanced digital banking experience for businesses in Malaysia.



For eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i, the deposits are protected up to RM250,000 per depositor. AEON Bank is a member of Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) and the deposit protection is automatic and free.



Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is responsible for the AEON Group's financial services businesses, with strong roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia. AEON Group is Japan's largest retail group and it is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses.



AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognisable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.



Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah finance DNA, Malaysian tenacity and Japanese roots are our distinguishing factors, while the integration across the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards for their online shopping and in-store purchases.



AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to empowering the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, while cultivating a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to contribute towards positioning Malaysia as the Islamic banking hub in the region and fostering the growth of the nation's digital economy.





News Source: AEON Bank (M) Berhad

Designed to provide timely and flexible capital, these two business financing facilities were developed to enable Shariah-compliant businesses in navigating shifting market demands. Both products are aligned with the Shariah finance principle of Murabahah via Tawarruq concept, delivering transparent, ethical banking solutions to the Malaysian market.Engineered to fund medium to long term growth projects, asset purchases and infrastructure expansion while maintaining a healthy cash flow. AEON Bank Biz's Term Financing-i offers this flexibility:This financing facility provides a flexible credit line for short term cash flow needs, designed to bridge operational budget gaps and manage financial cycles. With AEON Bank Biz's Working Capital Financing-i , customers can gain access to the following:Beyond credit line disbursement, AEON Bank Biz serves as a holistic 360-degree, Shariah compliant banking partner for business owners across Malaysia. It enables businesses to manage assets, liabilities, operational financial needs and merchant operations, through a simplified banking process.At the core of it all is the Business Current Account-i with a dynamic business banking functionality to support businesses to thrive :This latest rollout by a digital bank in Malaysia aligns directly with the national goal to supercharge SME contributions to the domestic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to 50% by 2030. In order to achieve that, access to financing, including digital banking solutions remains a key enabler for business growth. In fact, this is where banking institutions and fintech catalysts such as AEON Bank play an important role in achieving that target.Click on the links to find out more about AEON Bank Biz and discover a #BetterBusinessBanking experience to scale your growth.Hashtag: #AEONBank #digitalbank #islamicbank #digitalislamicbank #AEONBankBiz #BusinessBanking #TermFinancing #WorkingCapitalFinancingThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.AEON Bank (M) Berhad is Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant products and services for the Personal Banking and Business Banking (AEON Bank Biz) customers.Our Personal Banking offerings are 100% accessible online via the AEON Bank app, where customers can activate and access the deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pot, DuitNow QR, Zakat, Takaful, JomPay, utility bill payments, as well as a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants. Moreover, AEON Bank has developed the Neko Missions, Malaysia's first gamified digital banking interactive rewards programme and 'Neko Sensei', the AI-powered personal financial coach.On 8 August 2025, AEON Bank (M) Berhad officially introduced AEON Bank Biz with the integrated cash management capabilities anchored by the Business Current Account-i, alongside Biz Term Deposit-i, Biz QR, Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i. AEON Bank Biz focuses on streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, utilising AI-driven fintech solutions to enable simplified procedures, faster approvals, and an enhanced digital banking experience for businesses in Malaysia.For eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i, the deposits are protected up to RM250,000 per depositor. AEON Bank is a member of Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) and the deposit protection is automatic and free.Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is responsible for the AEON Group's financial services businesses, with strong roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia. AEON Group is Japan's largest retail group and it is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses.AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognisable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah finance DNA, Malaysian tenacity and Japanese roots are our distinguishing factors, while the integration across the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards for their online shopping and in-store purchases.AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to empowering the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, while cultivating a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to contribute towards positioning Malaysia as the Islamic banking hub in the region and fostering the growth of the nation's digital economy.News Source: AEON Bank (M) Berhad 07/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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