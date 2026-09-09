AEO Q2 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue, Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, AEO Inc. (AEO) reported higher income in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year, due to higher revenue generated. Furthermore, the company issued an outlook for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full year.

Net income attributable to AEO went up to $134.08 million or $0.79 per share from $77.63 million or $0.45 per share in the previous year.

Operating income rose to $211.41 million from $103.09 million in the prior year.

Total net revenue increased to $1.380 billion from $1.283 billion in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company expects sales to be mid-to-high single digits and operating income between $110 million and $115 million.

For the full year of 2026, the company raised its operating income guidance range to $540 million to $550 million, from the previous range of $390 million to $410 million.

In after-hours, the shares were trading 10.89 percent lower at $15.05, after closing Wednesday's trading 1.92 percent down.