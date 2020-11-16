SMI 10’587 0.9%  SPI 13’122 0.8%  Dow 29’851 1.3%  DAX 13’139 0.5%  Euro 1.0812 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’466 1.0%  Gold 1’887 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9128 0.0%  Öl 43.9 2.9% 

16.11.2020 21:25:00

AELF FlightService is Cleared for Takeoff in Widebody Charter Market

First A330-200 Available for Passenger and Freight Service

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AELF FlightService has entered the wide-body wet leasing and ACMI charter market, with its first Airbus A330-200 aircraft, MSN 700, now available for work in passenger and auxiliary cargo configuration. This is the first of four A330-200 aircraft that the company plans to introduce into service by the end of the year (MSNs 871, 466 and 472 to follow). The company, which has a commonly owned portfolio of commercial aircraft on long-term lease to airlines, now offers a full range of products including individual freight or passenger charters and interim ACMI, in addition to multi-year dry leases.

AELF FlightService, which has been in the dry leasing business for nearly 6 years as Presidio Aircraft Leasing, has recently re-branded with the addition of the wet leasing service. The aircraft will be operated in a strategic partnership with Malta-based Maleth Aero. Maleth Aero, which was formed in 2011, holds an EASA-approved Air Operator Certificate, and will operate for AELF FlightService as a fully integrated team.

"For nearly a decade, we've operated aircraft for governments, airlines, freight carriers, the music industry, sports teams, and VIPs, and we are proud to be working in partnership with AELF FlightService," said Michael O'Brien, CEO of Maleth Aero. "With our combined strengths, we are able to provide a truly world-class product."

This summer, AELF FlightService hired Lee Jones, formerly Director of Network and Capacity for Thomas Cook Airlines, to serve as Commercial Director for the charter business.

"The teams that have come together as AELF FlightService bring tremendous experience in aircraft ownership, operation, leasing and management," said Jones. "We are looking forward to offering customized solutions to airlines and other charter customers as they navigate through the volatility of the Covid-19 crisis and well beyond."

AELF FlightService is focused on offering liquidity, financial and operational solutions, and the flexibility of wet, damp, and dry leasing.

"This transformation of the business has been a challenging undertaking, but It is our goal to offer maximum flexibility to existing and new airline customers. We believe our financial strength and agility will bolster the company in the current environment and will make us an even stronger partner in the years to come," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Operating Officer.

AELF FlightService is a privately held commercial aircraft leasing company and ACMI/Charter operator of passenger and freight aircraft. The company has offices in Chicago, Miami, and Dublin. Learn more at http://www.AELF-FlightService.com.

AELF FlightService MSN 700
AELF FlightService MSN 700 is now available for passenger or freight ACMI and charter service.

AELF FlightService offers ACMI and charters in both passenger and freight configurations.

AELF FlightService MSN 472 in passenger configuration.
AELF FlightService offers ACMI and charters in both passenger and freight configurations.

