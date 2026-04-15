Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’270 0.9%  SPI 18’650 1.1%  Dow 48’536 0.7%  DAX 24’044 1.3%  Euro 0.9211 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’985 1.4%  Gold 4’827 -0.3%  Bitcoin 57’910 0.1%  Dollar 0.7812 0.0%  Öl 95.7 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335SAP345952Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Alcon43249246
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Julius Bär-Aktie: Ernennung von Klaus Naeve zum Deutschland-Chef
Ausblick: Netflix zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Sandoz-Aktie: Lieferabkommen mit Regierung von Ruanda
ABB-Aktie: Antriebstechnik für neues Kupferbergwerk in Australien
Ausblick: Alcoa veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Aegon Aktie 538620 / US0079241032

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.04.2026 07:25:30

Aegon To Sell UK Unit To Standard Life For GBP 2 Bln

Aegon
4.60 EUR 0.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Aegon Ltd. (AEGOF, AGN.AS), a life insurance and long-term savings business, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Aegon UK business to Standard Life plc (SDLF.L) for 2 billion pounds, as part of its strategy to focus on its U.S. life insurance and retirement business.

The deal is expected to close around the end of 2026.

The transaction comprises a 15.3% shareholding in Standard Life, equivalent to 181.1 million shares, and a cash component of 0.75 billion pounds.

The cash amount will be reduced by any remittances taken from Aegon UK between signing and closing.

The proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used for a combination of deleveraging and share buybacks following completion.

The transaction values Aegon UK at 14.2 times its 2025 operating result after tax and 1.9 times its 2025 IFRS shareholders' equity.

Following completion, the company will have the right to appoint one non-executive director to Standard Life's board.

On Tuesday, Aegon closed trading 1.15% higher at EUR 6.86 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, Standard Life trading, 1.68% higher at GBp 713.80 on the London Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Aegon N.V. (ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten