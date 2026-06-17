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Aegon Aktie 538620 / US0079241032

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17.06.2026 08:49:23

Aegon Names Will Fuller COO; Selects New York For Future Headquarters

Aegon
4.60 EUR 1.32%
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(RTTNews) - Aegon Ltd. (AGN.AS, AEG) on Wednesday announced that the President and Chief Executive Officer of Transamerica, Will Fuller, will be appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the company effective January 1, 2027.

The company has also selected New York City as the location for its future corporate headquarters as part of its planned move to the United States.

In the new role, Fuller will oversee the day-to-day management of Transamerica, Aegon's international businesses and Aegon Asset Management.

Chief Executive Officer Lard Friese will continue to lead the company and retain responsibility for its strategy, overall performance and leadership.

Friese is expected to relocate to the United States at the beginning of 2027.

Aegon also announced that New York City will serve as its future corporate headquarters. The office is expected to open in mid-2027 and will house selected corporate functions and members of the leadership team.

The company said the leadership changes and headquarters relocation are intended to support its strategy execution and its ambition to become a U.S.-based life insurance and retirement business.

On Tuesday, Aegon closed trading 1.53% higher at $8.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Trading Signals: Siemens Energy: Werbetour mit Wirkung

Der Energietechnikkonzern ist auf einer Roadshow unterwegs. Offenbar mit Erfolg: Nach einer stärkeren Korrektur scheint die Aktie von Siemens Energy nach oben zu drehen.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’302.52 19.88 SWOBGU
Short 14’592.99 13.93 SB1BKU
Short 15’148.39 8.91 SK3BLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’761.53 16.06.2026 17:31:25
Long 13’191.95 19.88 SCB29U
Long 12’877.76 13.72 S95BFU
Long 12’333.66 8.91 S9AB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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