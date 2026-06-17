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17.06.2026 08:49:23
Aegon Names Will Fuller COO; Selects New York For Future Headquarters
(RTTNews) - Aegon Ltd. (AGN.AS, AEG) on Wednesday announced that the President and Chief Executive Officer of Transamerica, Will Fuller, will be appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the company effective January 1, 2027.
The company has also selected New York City as the location for its future corporate headquarters as part of its planned move to the United States.
In the new role, Fuller will oversee the day-to-day management of Transamerica, Aegon's international businesses and Aegon Asset Management.
Chief Executive Officer Lard Friese will continue to lead the company and retain responsibility for its strategy, overall performance and leadership.
Friese is expected to relocate to the United States at the beginning of 2027.
Aegon also announced that New York City will serve as its future corporate headquarters. The office is expected to open in mid-2027 and will house selected corporate functions and members of the leadership team.
The company said the leadership changes and headquarters relocation are intended to support its strategy execution and its ambition to become a U.S.-based life insurance and retirement business.
On Tuesday, Aegon closed trading 1.53% higher at $8.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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