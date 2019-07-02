02.07.2019 05:30:00

Aegon Life Boosts Website Conversions With Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform

BENGALURU, India, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Life Insurance, pioneer of digital insurance in India, increased its website conversions with Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform (CDP).

"Lemnisk's AI-powered CDP was chosen by us to increase our digital conversions for our Insurance product segment. Their state-of-the-art algorithm, Ramanujan, was able to identify the preferred marketing channels of customers at an individual user level and deliver unique hyper-personalized content to them on these channels. This increased the click propensity which led to a 19% increase in the overall website conversions," said Mandeep Singh, -VP, Marketing and Digital Experience, Aegon Life Insurance.

Prior to integrating Lemnisk CDP with Aegon Life's existing technology stack, the company's customer data such as transactional data, CRM data, user analytics data, etc. were stored discreetly in different data repositories. This made it difficult to get a complete understanding of the company's customers, which in turn made it hard to develop an efficient targeting model.

"Lemnisk's CDP solution could seamlessly integrate data from different sources and provide a unified customer view for each individual insurance user. Using their advanced AI engine, we were able to orchestrate personalization for thousands of customers," said Daksh Singh, VP, Analytics, Aegon Life Insurance.

"Aegon Life has been one of the earliest companies in India to go digital and have a strong Direct to Consumer focus. Aligned with this strategy, there was also a clear vision right from Day 1 of our engagement that recognized the business impact of unified customer view and hyper-personalization. We are thrilled with the results and  excited to go deeper with them in this journey," said Subra Krishnan, CEO, Lemnisk.

About Aegon Life Insurance Company

Aegon Life, one of the leading digital insurance companies in India, is a new-age digital service company and is amongst the first companies to launch Online Term Plan in India. Being the online protection specialists, AEGON Life has a company-employed service team that is fully geared to provide customers the highest levels of service.

With a vision to be the most recommended new age Life Insurance Company, the company's Direct to Customer focus establishes a direct dialogue with the customers to make for greater clarity and transparency.

For more information, visit: https://www.aegonlife.com/  

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk is an Intelligent and Secure Customer Data Platform built for Banking, Insurance and Financial Services marketers. Marketers leverage Lemnisk to maximize customer engagements and conversions across channels.

The key capabilities include:

– Customer Data Platform that uniquely resolves users across different data sources and channels.

– Custom data models and algorithms created for Banking, Insurance and other Financial Services.

– Intelligent orchestration of each customer's journey based on one's propensity towards a marketing channel and delivers higher engagement.

– Hyper-Personalization that creates a unique real-time marketing message and experience for users across multiple marketing touch-points.

Lemnisk works with large global brands like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Royal Sundaram, Max Bupa, and Emirates NBD Bank. Lemnisk has offices in Bangalore, Dubai, and Singapore. Lemnisk is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 compliance certified, accredited by BSI.

Find out more at http://www.lemnisk.co 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883152/Lemnisk_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941471/Aegon_Life_Logo.jpg  

SOURCE Lemnisk

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
01.07.19
Anstoss in die zweite Hälfte
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Lonza-Aktie und Novartis-Papiere im Plus: Lonza übernimmt Produktions-Anlage von Novartis
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
Die Wall Street startete mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhalfen auch den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB