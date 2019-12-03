Aegon Asset Management unveils integrated global growth initiative

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegon Asset Management is to integrate its European and US businesses, in a move which will see it leveraging its extensive global resources to enhance client outcomes and compete more successfully with other major global asset managers.

The creation of a globally integrated structure follows the merger of its senior European management team in 2018 with responsibility for Aegon Asset Management (Netherlands), Kames Capital (UK), and TKP Investments (Netherlands).

This final step to establish a globally integrated structure, will see the simplification of its current operating model that features regional executive committees, to create a global operating management board headed by Aegon Asset Management global chief executive Bas NieuweWeme.

It will create a global investment business, with assets under management of $386 billion (€339 bn)* that maximizes the full potential of its multi-site teams from across the regions. This allows Aegon Asset Management to bring the breadth and depth of its actively managed investment expertize together for its clients across the globe, by providing them access to the firm's best of breed products and solutions.

Distribution and operations teams will similarly be managed on a coordinated, global basis while maintaining local client focus and relationships.

The investment teams will be organized across four investment platforms for which the firm has uniquely differentiated capabilities and believes it can be globally competitive: Fixed Income, Real Assets, Equities and Multi-Asset & Solutions. There will not be any changes to the investment process nor to the people managing client portfolios.

Each investment platform will be led globally by a chief investment officer who will have a seat on the management board. The existing investment teams will remain in place and continue to manage the portfolios currently entrusted to them, albeit with greater global perspective and deeper research inputs. To maximize the impact of its highly respected ESG capabilities, the firm will transition its Responsible Investing team from the CEO to the CIO domain in order to be even closer to the investment process and ESG product development.

The new structure will also see the Kames Capital and TKP Investments brands retired in 2020 as the firm moves to the globally recognized Aegon Asset Management brand. Although we will no longer operate the TKP Investments brand, the business remains fully committed to its fiduciary and multi-manager services, which will be rebranded as AAM Fiduciary Services & Investment Solutions and AAM Multi-Management respectively.

Speaking about the changes NieuweWeme says: 'By organizing our investment teams globally across the four investment platforms we can harness our experience, knowledge and resources worldwide. This will enhance our performance potential and help generate better investment outcomes for our clients, while providing them access to our best in breed products and solutions. The move will support the great work being done by our investment and distribution teams by providing them with deeper resources, while not changing our investment processes or local focus.

'The changes allow us to be more responsive to the changing markets and the evolving needs of our investors, while avoiding duplication of effort. The efficiencies we realize can be invested in our client proposition and service, with competitive pricing and investment in our systems and processes so that they remain best-in-class for our clients.'

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is the global investment management brand of Aegon Group N.V. and is a global, active investment manager comprised of several affiliates around the world. Our focus is on excellence in everything we do, consistently delivering the performance, service and solutions our clients seek. We believe in strong governance, transparency and clear accountability as the building blocks for trust and long-term partnerships with our clients.

Investors worldwide entrust Aegon Asset Management to manage approximately €339 billion on their behalf*. Positioned for success in our chosen markets (Asia, Continental Europe, North America and the UK), Aegon Asset Management's specialist teams provide high-quality investment solutions across asset classes.

Through the Aegon Group our heritage stretches back to 1844, meaning we understand the importance of long-term relationships, robust risk management and sustainable outperformance. A long and successful history of partnership with our proprietary insurance accounts has enabled us to establish experienced investment teams, a solid asset base and proven long-term track records.

*Source: Aegon Asset Management as of June 30, 2019.

For more information about Aegon Asset Management, visit www.aegonassetmanagement.com

This document is for use by professional journalists. Its content is written for use in retail and trade publications.

Past performance is not a guide to future returns. Outcomes, including the payment of income, are not guaranteed.

Opinions expressed represent our understanding of the current and historical positions of the market and are not an investment recommendation or advice. Any securities and related trading strategies referenced may or may not be held/used in any strategy/portfolio. Any opinions and/or examples of trades/securities are only present for the purposes of describing Aegon Asset Management's (AAM) investment management capabilities. Sources used, both internal and external, are deemed reliable by AAM at the time of writing.

All data is sourced to AAM unless otherwise stated. The document is accurate at the time of writing but is subject to change without notice. Data attributed to a third party ("3rd Party Data") is proprietary to that third party and/or other suppliers (the "Data Owner") and is used by AAM under licence. 3rd Party Data: (i) may not be copied or distributed; and (ii) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. None of the Data Owner, AAM or any other person connected to, or from whom AAM sources, 3rd Party Data is liable for any losses or liabilities arising from use of 3rd Party Data.

Kames Capital plc is an Aegon Asset Management company and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Aegon Asset Management is a trading name of Kames Capital. Aegon Investment Management B.V. is an Aegon Asset Management company and is authorised and regulated by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. Aegon Asset Management is a trading name of AIM. Aegon USA Investment Management LLC and Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC are Aegon Asset Management companies and are registered investment advisers with the SEC.

