AEgis Technologies' Acquisition of Excivity, Inc. to Grow Cyber, Intel Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Capital Partners' ("Arlington") portfolio company, AEgis Technologies ("AEgis"), an industry-leading Defense and National Security focused advanced engineering & technology firm serving space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, and Intelligence communities, announces the acquisition of mission-enabling technology provider Excivity, Inc. ("Excivity").

This investment deepens AEgis' Cyber and Intelligence mission area through differentiated products and solutions, expanded customer base, and a consistent commitment to innovation, excellence, and creativity.

"Matt, Roger, and the team are a first-class organization. From the capabilities they deliver, the customers they serve, and the culture they have built, and I am excited to welcome them into the family,"said Jonathan Moneymaker, AEgis' CEO. "We look forward to accelerating their vision and leveraging the collective expertise across the platform to bring more capability to mission."

Founded in 2006 by Matt Ramsey, Excivity creates and deploys mission-enabling technologies, including specialized security applications and situational awareness toolsets for the National Security community. CEO & Founder Matt Ramsey as well as Chief Technology Officer Roger Edmiston will join the AEgis leadership team and continue to manage the Excivity business.

"Having founded Excivity and built an all-star team along with Roger, it's a very personal decision to take what we've built, along with our mission focus and customers, and merge the company into a new organization," said Matt Ramsey, Excivity's CEO. "AEgis, Moneymaker, and the Arlington team are such a great mission and cultural fit for what we do they were the natural partner to accelerate us to the next level."

The AEgis Technologies platform is Arlington's newest National Security focused investment out of their $1.7B fifth fund. Arlington looks to accelerate AEgis' thesis of "Leading the Transformation of Modern Warfare" through continued inorganic investment while also capitalizing the business to best serve their customers.

"AEgis is off to a tremendous start and we anticipate significant additional investment into the platform. Matt and Excivity are a perfect fit and I'm looking forward to what new and exciting advancements the team will be delivering to its expanding customer base next," added David Wodlinger, Partner at Arlington.

About the AEgis Technologies Group Inc.

The AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis) provides advanced engineering solutions across the space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, electronic warfare & cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets. The Company was founded in 1989 and has served its core customer base as a trusted partner for decades focused on solving the Defense and National Security Community's hardest challenges. AEgis is an end-to-end lifecycle partner from R&D, through development, and into operations. We are the trusted provider leading the transformation for tomorrow's multi-model and multi-domain warfare. https://aegistg.com/

About Excivity, Inc.

Excivity creates and deploys mission-enabling technologies, including specialized security applications and situational awareness toolsets. They create software and hardware, perform operational assessments and security reviews of technology, advise clients on how to securely implement technology, perform advanced Cyber investigations, and provide unique Cyber Security Training for travelers into high technical threat environments. Excivity makes mission happen by innovating, breaking, building, and teaching. https://excivity.com/

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of both operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

