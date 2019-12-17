17.12.2019 23:32:00

Aedhmar Hynes Appointed to Tupperware Brands Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announced today that Aedhmar Hynes has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective December 16, 2019.

Ms. Hynes has been ranked among the 50 most powerful communications professionals in the world by PRWeek, which also named her a Global Professional of the Year in 2018 and inducted her into its Hall of Fame in November 2019.  She is the former Chief Executive Officer of Text100, one of the world's largest digital communications agencies across Europe, North America and Asia. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Rosetta Stone Inc. and The IP Group plc. She is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Page Society, the industry body for chief communications officers of Fortune 500 companies; a member of the advisory board of the MIT Media Lab; a Board Director of the non-profit Technoserve; and a 2008 Henry Crown Fellow of The Aspen Institute and member of The Aspen Global Leadership Network.

"We are pleased to welcome Aedhmar to the Tupperware Brands board as we continue our efforts to enhance brand awareness in the digital age, drive increased profitability and deliver value for all of our stakeholders," said Susan M. Cameron, Chairman of the Tupperware Brands Board of Directors. "Her deep experience developing and leveraging branding, purpose and cultural change to drive customer engagement and brand loyalty will be valuable to the Company as we continue to execute against our strategic priorities. We look forward to tapping into her expertise in digital transformation and technology disruption."

Ms. Hynes said, "I am pleased to join the Tupperware Brands board at such an important time in the iconic brand's history. I look forward to working closely with my fellow directors and the management team to shape the Tupperware of the future, having worked with some of the world's largest and most influential brands over the course of my career."

The election of Ms. Hynes brings the Tupperware Brands Board of Directors to 11 members, with board member Chris O'Leary currently serving as Interim CEO of the Company. 

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.0 million, is a leading global marketer of innovative, premium products through social selling. Product brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. For more information, visit tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aedhmar-hynes-appointed-to-tupperware-brands-board-of-directors-300976514.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agierten mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;