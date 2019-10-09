09.10.2019 09:30:00

AEDAS Homes Completes Construction on More Than 1,000 Units

MADRID, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AEDAS Homes, a leading residential developer in Spain's new real estate cycle, has secured the Final Construction Certificates (FCC) needed for its 2019 deliveries, the first year when the company plans to deliver more than 1,000 units. With three months to go before year-end, the company is once again demonstrating its operating capacity.

David Martínez, CEO AEDAS Homes

Having reached a major milestone - completing construction on the more than 1,000 units slated for delivery this year—the company is now entering the delivery process with the assurance of knowing that practically all of these units are sold.

David Martinez, CEO of AEDAS Homes, emphasised how pleased the company was, "To have finished construction on all the projects we committed to this year with our shareholders and our customers, within the expected time frame."

AEDAS Homes has successfully concluded the most complex part of the development process—construction completion and sales—and can now ensure the deliveries it is committed to, with only the final paperwork for the First Occupancy Permit left to process, before handing over the keys to its clients.

As of 30 September, the homebuilder has sold 3,379 units for a total of €1.146 billion since the start of its operations. Martinez added: "The completion of construction on all the units slated for delivery in 2019, combined with our accumulated sales, clearly shows that we remain committed to our business plan".

AEDAS Homes has the highest-quality land bank in Spain, according to analysts, since most of this land is classified as ready-to-build. The company has a portfolio with more than 1.8 million square meters to build over 15,200 homes in the nation's key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre, Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.

For more information:
https://www.aedashomes.com/en

AEDAS Homes corporate video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkyf0TgNmyY

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aedas-homes-completes-construction-on-more-than-1-000-units-300934198.html

SOURCE AEDAS Homes

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:35
Marktüberblick: Wirecard leidet unter Margenausblick
06:06
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer scheitern am EMA50 / Credit Suisse – Das wird sehr eng für die Bullen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
08.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08.10.19
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer
QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein: QIAGEN verliert Chef und rechnet mit kleinerem Umsatzwachstum
Nordex-Aktie springt an: Spanischer Grossaktionär Acciona will Nordex übernehmen
Directors Dealings - Wie Anleger reagieren sollten, wenn Chefs sich von Aktien trennen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt halten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex klettert im frühen Handel. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB