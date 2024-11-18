AECOM Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $172.55 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $25.47 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $172.3 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $4.110 billion from $3.842 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $172.55 Mln. vs. $25.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.110 Bln vs. $3.842 Bln last year.