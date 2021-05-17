AECOM joint venture awarded Shenzhen Airport Terminal 4 design contract

HONG KONG, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected to deliver the design of the new Terminal 4 (now renamed to Terminal 2) at Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, Mainland China, after winning the first prize in a design competition with its partners. This marks a substantial milestone in the company's contribution to the development of the region's world-class airport cluster.

Associating with its joint venture partners China Northeast Architectural Design & Research Institute, Shenzhen (CNADRI), Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSH-P), and China Railway No.2 Group, AECOM was responsible for the passenger terminal and aircraft apron planning. This successful competition partnership will continue with AECOM as part of the subsequent design stages.

"We are proud to continue supporting the development of Shenzhen Airport, whilst also providing consultancy services for its landscape upgrade," said Ian Chung, AECOM's Regional Chief Executive of Asia. "Throughout the Greater Bay Area, AECOM has brought together technical leaders from across our business to provide unparalleled expertise with a strong track record of technical excellence demonstrated in multiple projects, including a number of significant projects at Hong Kong International Airport. We look forward to working with our clients and partners to deliver a high quality and sustainable world-class airport cluster in this dynamic and growing region."

With a land area of 365 hectares, the new 400,000 square meter Terminal 4 building will be located on the north side of the existing Terminal 3 area. Terminal 4 is expected to meet an annual demand of 31 million passengers. The new terminal will be built on a constrained site with a rail interchange station located beneath the terminal building, which is already substantially completed and partially in operation. The station was not originally designed to take any additional structural loading above. Therefore, the planning of the new terminal building required careful consideration of the complicated construction interface with innovative integration solutions to minimize operational disruption while providing a seamless air-rail connection.

Considered more as a 'cityscape' than a traditional transportation hub, Terminal 4's design is inspired by the intertwined ripples of the sea, integrating elements of a central garden, rail transit, and city blocks to reflect an inclusive, dynamic and green city. Through effective planning, passengers will be treated to an efficient, convenient and distinctive travel experience.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

SOURCE AECOM