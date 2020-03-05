Adzymic and iAvatarZ Digital's partnership to deliver Dynamic Creative Solutions to India

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Ad-tech company Adzymic has expanded to India, partnering with iAvatarZ Digital to bring their content advertising and dynamic creative solutions to Indian market. iAvatarZ Digital will be Adzymic's exclusive channel sales partners for India.

Adzymic helps brands and agencies simplify their creative management process and improve their display advertising performance. Its award-winning next generation "Dynamic Creative Management Platform" transforms display advertising into dynamic content advertising and performance marketing engine. With the adoption of programmatic in digital media, content amplification and real-time data-driven creative have been touted as the next frontiers.

Incorporated in 2017, Adzymic has since worked with many leading agencies and brands across multiple regions in APAC and EMEA.

"We are thrilled to be the official partners with iAvatarZ Digital to bring our unique solutions to the vast Indian Market. According to a recent report published by Google, programmatic advertising in India grows at 70 percent year-on-year, and it's one of the highest growing markets in Asia. Having gained strong experience with other Asian markets, we are ready to provide a high degree of our expertise and capability in programmatic creative management platform into India. Our native-like, mobile-friendly, video-enabled creative formats and solutions, together with iAvatarZ's local in-depth knowledge in the creative and media space, which will allow us to deliver tremendous outcome to brands and agencies in India," said Kenniess Wong, Co-founder and Executive Director at Adzymic.

Uma Shankar, Founder and CEO of iAvatarZ Digital commented, "I feel so excited about this partnership with Adzymic. We had already accomplished many great results from our past campaigns together, and we look forward to continuing to bring together their proven cutting-edge dynamic creative solutions to more Indian advertisers and agencies, our goals are to help strengthen the performance of our display campaigns and lighten the sophisticated creative management process."

About iAvatarZ Digital

An inception that all began in the year 2008, from a small studio iAvatarZ grew into making its presence globally in the Digital Media Industry. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, iAvatarZ has its presence internationally as well which includes countries like UAE, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and many more.

With a strong client base and commendable experience over the years, iAvatarZ has built functional integrated online marketing campaigns for hundred of clients in addition to featuring custom copywriting along with generating qualified traffic through a whole range of services like Organic Search Engine Ranking, Pay Per Click Advertising, Display Advertising, Mobile And E-Mail Campaigns, Text Link Development, Newsletter Insert Ads, Blog Development, Social Networking Advertising And Video And Audio Ads.

Contact: Sales Team

Email: sales@iavatarz.com

Web: http://www.iavatarz.com/

About Adzymic





Headquartered in Singapore, Adzymic is an ad-tech company that helps brands and agencies simplify their creative management process and improve their display advertising performance. Its next generation Dynamic Creative Management Platform transforms display advertising into dynamic content advertising and performance marketing engine. Adzymic's proprietary Smart Tag and Macro technology allow generation, optimisation and personalisation of ads at scale.

Incorporated in 2017, Adzymic has since worked with several leading agencies and brands across the region. Adzymic has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Jakarta, Vietnam, London and works through channel partners in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, U.A.E. and India.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200303/2736627-1

SOURCE Adzymic