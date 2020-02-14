14.02.2020 02:35:00

ADVISORY: The Root Cause Coalition to Unveil New Health Equity Report and Recommendations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Root Cause Coalition, representing 77 organizations from the healthcare, non-profit and business sectors, committed to achieving health equity for all Americans will unveil its new Status of Health Equity Report and discuss its findings and recommendations at a February 26th event at the National Press Club.

The event will feature a presentation and discussion of the Coalition's new Status of Health Equity Report, which examines both the progress and the gaps in addressing the health disparities and socioeconomic factors impacting the health and well-being of individuals and communities. The report identifies and recommends the top three actionable strategies that can be implemented by organizations and communities to improve health equity, as well as provides examples of the extraordinary work being undertaken across the country to address the root causes of health inequities.

Healthcare industry leaders will participate in the discussion, including Randy Oostra, President and CEO of ProMedica; Lisa Marsh Ryerson, President of AARP Foundation; Leigh Caswell, Vice President of Community Health for Presbyterian Healthcare Services; Julia Ryan, Vice President of Health Initiatives for Local Initiatives Support Corporation; and Barbara Petee, Executive Director of The Root Cause Coalition.

WHAT:     
The Root Cause Coalition unveils new Status of Health Equity Report

WHEN:     
February 26, 2020
8:00 A.M. - 10:30 A.M. ET

WHERE:     
National Press Club, Holeman Lounge
529 14th Street, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20045

WHO:     
Randy Oostra, President and CEO, ProMedica; Chair, The Root Cause Coalition Board
Barbara Petee, Executive Director, The Root Cause Coalition
Lisa Marsh Ryerson, President, AARP Foundation; Vice-Chair, The Root Cause Coalition Board
Leigh Caswell, Vice President, Community Health, Presbyterian Healthcare Services
Julia Ryan, Vice President of Health Initiatives, Local Initiatives Support Corporation

RSVP: Media planning to attend the event should RSVP https://www.rootcausecoalition.org/healthequityreport to register and obtain credentials.

The Root Cause Coalition is a non-profit, member-driven organization comprised of 77 leading health systems, hospital associations, foundations, businesses, national and community nonprofits, health insurers, academic institutions, and policy centers. The Coalition works to achieve health equity through cross-sector collaboration in advocacy, education, and research. In support of this mission, the Coalition seeks to uphold its four core values: Focusing on Community Change, Advancing Authentic Collaboration, Scaling Innovative Solutions, and Engaging and Learning from Communities.

Press Contact: betsy.holahan@720strategies.com or 202-604-0020

SOURCE Root Cause Coalition

