Advisory - Recall of one lot of Perfect Sports Core Series Pure Creatine (also known as Creatine Powder) due to dangerous levels of Vitamin D contamination

Summary

Product: Perfect Sports Core Series Pure Creatine (also known as Creatine Powder)

Issue: Products may contain an ingredient (Vitamin D) that is not listed on the label, at dangerous levels.

What to do: Stop using the product and return it to the store where you purchased it. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Issue

Health Canada is advising Canadians that Genex Nutraceuticals is recalling one lot (2006CRTN807) of its Perfect Sports Core Series Pure Creatine (also known as Creatine Powder) (NPN 80012948) due to the presence of Vitamin D in the product. This product is not authorized to contain vitamin D.

Vitamin D is considered a prescription drug when taken orally (by mouth) at doses of more than 1,000 International Units (IU) per day.

Too much vitamin D can lead to vitamin D "intoxication," which can cause weakness, fatigue, drowsiness, headache, lack of appetite, dry mouth, metallic taste, nausea, vomiting, vertigo, ringing in the ears, lack of coordination, and muscle weakness. Pregnant women in particular should not take vitamin D exceeding the daily tolerable upper intake level for adults (4,000 IU). High levels of vitamin D taken during pregnancy can potentially lead to high calcium levels in the pregnant woman, which can be associated with risks to the newborn.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada will monitor the recall and any necessary corrective and preventative actions taken by Genex Nutraceuticals. If new health risks are identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action.

What you should do

Stop using the product and return it to the store where you purchased it.

Consult your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns, and for advice on which health products are best for you and your family.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

