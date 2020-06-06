06.06.2020 23:54:00

Advisory - Recall of certain hand sanitizers that may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Product: Certain hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol
  • Issue: Health Canada is advising Canadians that certain hand sanitizers are being recalled from the market because they contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada.
    What to do: Stop using these products. Consult your healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada. See the additional information on buying health products safely in the links below.

Issue
Health Canada is advising Canadians that certain hand sanitizers are being recalled from the market because they contain industrial-grade ethanol that has not been authorized for use in hand sanitizers in Canada.

Industrial-grade ethanol contains impurities that are not found in the type of ethanol approved for use in manufacturing hand sanitizers, such as technical-grade, food-grade or pharmaceutical-grade ethanol. In addition, chemicals that may not be approved for use in hand sanitizers are added to industrial-grade ethanol.

Frequent use of these products may result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking. Since industrial-grade ethanol has not been approved for use in hand sanitizers in Canada, the Department has not reviewed it for safety or efficacy.

A list of affected products can be found below. Health Canada will update this list if it becomes aware of other affected products, so that Canadians can easily identify ones they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to consult the list regularly for updates.

What you should do

  • Stop using the products listed below. Please follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste. You may also return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.
  • Consult your healthcare professional if you have used these products and have health concerns.
  • To help limit the spread of COVID-19, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.
  • Use hand sanitizers that have been authorized for sale in Canada. Hand sanitizers that have been authorized will display either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label. These products can be found on the list of hand sanitizers that meet Health Canada's requirements.
  • Consult the list of hand sanitizers authorized or registered in other jurisdiction that may not display an NPN or DIN but have been accepted for use in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. This list of accepted products can be found here.
  • Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing?

  • Health Canada has directed companies to stop the sale of these products and is monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls.
  • If Health Canada identifies additional products or manufacturers using ethanol that does not meet Health Canada requirements, the Department will take appropriate action and inform Canadians, including updating this list.

Affected products

Product

Recalling Company

NPN or DIN

Lot numbers

Expiry Date

Date Added

Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer - 70 % Ethyl Alcohol

Eltraderm Limited

80098540

0217

April 2022

June 6, 2020

Hand Sanitizer

Contract Packaging Distributions Inc.

80098453

8613026

8613042

8613048

8613055

8613057

8613058

8613061

8613064

8613066

April 2022

June 6, 2020

Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer

Nature's Own Cosmetic Company Inc.

80100166

8613026

8613042

8613048

8613055

8613057

8613058

8613061

8613064

8613066

May 2022

June 6, 2020

Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethanol

Sanilabs Inc.

80098769

6069

April 20, 2022

June 6, 2020

6075

April 28, 2022

Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer

Walker Emulsions Ltd.

80098678

209638

Not printed on the label

June 6, 2020

Hand Sanitizer

Désinfectant pour les mains

 

Walker Emulsions Ltd.

80100040

210061

Not printed on the label

June 6, 2020

For more information

  • Natural Health Products
  • Licensed Natural Health Product Database
  • Hard surface disinfectants and hand sanitizers (COVID-19)
  • Health Canada is temporarily authorizing the use of technical-grade ethanol in hand sanitizer products
  • Technical Grade Ethanol Risk Assessment Summary Report
  • Health Canada's decision on technical-grade ethanol for the manufacture of hand sanitizers: Notice to industry

 

SOURCE Health Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza ernennt Roche-Manager Ruffieux zum neuen Konzernchef - Aktie schwächer
SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Hat Warren Buffetts Value-Strategie in der Coronakrise das Nachsehen?
Trotz Corona-Pandemie: US-Arbeitslosenquote geht überraschend zurück
Lufthansa-Aktie trotz Indexrauswurf höher: Swiss-Mutter muss Platz im DAX freimachen
Elon Musk fordert Zerschlagung von Amazon - 'Monopole sind unrecht!' - Amazon-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Durchsuchungen bei DAX-Konzern Wirecard nach Bafin-Anzeige
Wieso der Euro zum Franken weiter nachgibt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB