Advisory - One lot of Linessa 21 birth control pills recalled due to missing and mispackaged pills

Summary

Products: Linessa 21 birth control pills (DIN02272903), lot 200049, expiry 03/2023.

Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc. is recalling one lot due to missing and mispackaged pills. What to do: If you have a package with missing or mispackaged pills, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement package. Do not miss a pill, take a pill out of order, or take two pills at the same time, as this could lead to undesired pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding. If you have questions or concerns about your product or about alternatives, talk to a health care professional and use an effective back-up method of contraception (such as condoms).

Issue

Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc. is recalling one lot (lot 200049, expiry 03/2023) of Linessa 21, a prescription birth control pill, due to missing and mispackaged pills. Some blister packs may be missing pills, may contain more than one tablet in a blister pocket, and may contain pills in the wrong order.

Linessa 21 packages contain 21 coloured pills: 7 light yellow, 7 orange and 7 red, with a different amount of hormone in each colour of pill. The pills are taken daily for three weeks, followed by one week of not taking pills (unless otherwise directed by the prescriber). Taking the pills in the proper order, according to the instructions that accompany the product, is important for preventing pregnancy. Missing a pill, taking a pill out of the proper order, or taking two pills at the same time could lead to undesired pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding. It is important to get a replacement package as soon as possible to avoid missing any pills or taking a pill in the wrong order.

Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians if additional recalls are necessary.

Affected products

Product DIN Lot Expiry Linessa 21 02272903 200049 03/2023

Linessa 28 is not currently affected by this issue.

What you should do

If your package has missing or mispackaged pills, return it to your pharmacy as soon as possible for a replacement. If you are uncertain, consult your pharmacist.

If you cannot get to a pharmacy right away:

Take the next light yellow, orange or red pill in the order that you are due to take, following the proper order of the pills (refer to image B below), and contact your pharmacist for a replacement as soon as possible. Do not miss a pill, take one out of the proper order, or take two pills at the same time.

If you have already missed a pill, have no more pills of the proper colour, or if you are unsure which one to take, use a non-hormonal effective method of birth control (such as condoms) and contact your pharmacist as soon as possible.

Packages that do not have missing or mispackaged pills do not need to be returned.

Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed pills and back-up options.

Contact Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc. by email at can.quality@aspenpharma.com, or by calling 1-844-330-1213, if you have questions about the recall.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Additional information for health professionals:

Health care professionals such as pharmacists are recommended to check Linessa 21 packages before dispensing (regardless of the lot) to make sure pills are not missing or mispackaged.

Report any unusual packages to the company and to Health Canada .

