SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

20.06.2021 01:19:00

Advisory - One lot of Linessa 21 birth control pills recalled due to missing and mispackaged pills

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Products: Linessa 21 birth control pills (DIN02272903), lot 200049, expiry 03/2023.
  • Issue: Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc. is recalling one lot due to missing and mispackaged pills.
  • What to do: If you have a package with missing or mispackaged pills, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement package. Do not miss a pill, take a pill out of order, or take two pills at the same time, as this could lead to undesired pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding. If you have questions or concerns about your product or about alternatives, talk to a health care professional and use an effective back-up method of contraception (such as condoms).

Issue

Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc. is recalling one lot (lot 200049, expiry 03/2023) of Linessa 21, a prescription birth control pill, due to missing and mispackaged pills. Some blister packs may be missing pills, may contain more than one tablet in a blister pocket, and may contain pills in the wrong order.

Linessa 21 packages contain 21 coloured pills: 7 light yellow, 7 orange and 7 red, with a different amount of hormone in each colour of pill. The pills are taken daily for three weeks, followed by one week of not taking pills (unless otherwise directed by the prescriber). Taking the pills in the proper order, according to the instructions that accompany the product, is important for preventing pregnancy. Missing a pill, taking a pill out of the proper order, or taking two pills at the same time could lead to undesired pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding. It is important to get a replacement package as soon as possible to avoid missing any pills or taking a pill in the wrong order.

Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians if additional recalls are necessary.

Affected products

Product

DIN

Lot

Expiry

Linessa 21

02272903

200049

03/2023

Linessa 28 is not currently affected by this issue.

What you should do

  • If your package has missing or mispackaged pills, return it to your pharmacy as soon as possible for a replacement. If you are uncertain, consult your pharmacist.
  • If you cannot get to a pharmacy right away:
  • Take the next light yellow, orange or red pill in the order that you are due to take, following the proper order of the pills (refer to image B below), and contact your pharmacist for a replacement as soon as possible. Do not miss a pill, take one out of the proper order, or take two pills at the same time.
  • If you have already missed a pill, have no more pills of the proper colour, or if you are unsure which one to take, use a non-hormonal effective method of birth control (such as condoms) and contact your pharmacist as soon as possible.
    • Packages that do not have missing or mispackaged pills do not need to be returned.
    • Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed pills and back-up options.
    • Contact Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc. by email at can.quality@aspenpharma.com, or by calling 1-844-330-1213, if you have questions about the recall.
    • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

    Additional information for health professionals:

    • Health care professionals such as pharmacists are recommended to check Linessa 21 packages before dispensing (regardless of the lot) to make sure pills are not missing or mispackaged.
    • Report any unusual packages to the company and to Health Canada.

    Également disponible en français

    SOURCE Health Canada

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

    Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

    Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

    Inside

    18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
    18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
    18.06.21 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
    18.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
    18.06.21 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
    18.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
    18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
    17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    CureVac-Aktie schiesst hoch: CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik
    SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich unter 15'500 Punkten -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
    JPMorgan-Analyst: Dem Bitcoin steht ein Bärenmarkt bevor
    Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
    Hedgefonds: Bitcoin schlägt Gold in puncto Aufwärtspotenzial
    Ökonom, der die Inflation einst totsagte, glaubt nun an ihre Wiederauferstehung
    Julius Bär platziert dreijährige Anleihe über 500 Millionen Euro - Julius Bär-Aktie verliert
    Chefs von SBB, Postfinance, Post und RUAG gehören zu den Topverdienern
    Höhenflug vorüber: Tesla-Aktie büsst 2021 an Schwung ein
    Die Historie zeigt: Gold kein wirklich zuverlässiger Inflationsschutz

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit