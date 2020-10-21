|
21.10.2020 19:54:00
Advisory - Multiple unauthorized health products seized from stores in Ontario, Québec and Alberta because they may pose serious health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Promoted Use
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Rhino 15 gum
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
A & J Variety
324 Rawdon St.
Brantford, ON
Seized from the retail location
Black Panther Extreme 25000
Sexual enhancement
Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil.
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Elephant 9000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Wild Bull Gold Extreme
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and testosterone propionate
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
Sexual enhancement
Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
Dundas West. Convenience
5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
Sexual enhancement
Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry
81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON
Seized from the retail location
3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Big Bear Food Mart
159 Highland Rd E
Kitchener, ON
Retailer removed the product from shelves
Rhino 25 Titanium 200K
Sexual enhancement
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
Dairy Jug
3884 Bloor St. W
Etobicoke, ON
Seized from the retail location
Black Panther
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Hoffman Mini Mart
124 Hoffman St.
Kitchener, ON
Retailer removed the product from shelves
Maximum Power Bang All Night Long
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
Hoffman Mini Mart
124 Hoffman St.
Kitchener, ON
Retailer removed the product from shelves
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
Hoffman Mini Mart
124 Hoffman St.
Kitchener, ON
Retailer removed the product from shelves
3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Stop 2 Shop
101 Hazelglen Dr Unit 3A
Kitchener, ON
Retailer removed the product from shelves
Rush
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutanol
Source Adult Video
10210 Macleod Tr S
Calgary, AB
Seized from retail location
Jungle Juice Platinum
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutanol
Source Adult Video
10210 Macleod Tr S
Calgary, AB
Seized from retail location
ResERECTION
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Sildenafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Rhino
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Aminotadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11 000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Aminotadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Black Panther Platinum 30K
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain Yohimbine
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Double Diamond – Works Wonder
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain sildenafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Atomic 41,000 MG
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Eruption 35000 MG
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Gold Lion Gold Label 3000 MG
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Sildenafil and Hydroxythiohomosildenafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Go-Rilla Formula
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Hydroxythiohomosildenafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Jaguar 3000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Lipstick 12,000 MG
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Mitragynine
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Master Zone 1500
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Red Shoe 1,200 mg
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Mitragynine
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil and Sildenafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Rhino 25 Platinum 35000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum 15000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Slam 29,000 MG
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Spanish Fly 20.000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain Yohimbine
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil and Sildenafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Spanish Fly 22.000
Sexual enhancement
Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil
La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie
2061 rue St-Denis
Montréal, QC
Seized from retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
